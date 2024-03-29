Renovation of East Nanjing Road Sub-district Community Comprehensive Life Service Center / TJAD Original Design Studio

+ 22

Project Architect: Linqi Zhang, Xunan Wang

Design Team: Original Design Studio/TJAD, Xunan Wang, Linqi Zhang, Yanyang Wu, Jiayi Lin, Xianglin Zhang,Yifei Yan, Daxuan Zhu(Intern)，Xinyi Bi(Intern)

Structural Team: Jinhua Wang, Rui Wang, Zhun Zhang

Water Supply And Drainage: Shiguang Zhao, Xingyu Kang, Jipeng Hou, Menglai Li

Electrical: Fan Sun, Minqi Guan, Chunfeng Gu, You Shi

HVAC: Yaofang Zhai, Weijiang Li, Zhe Shao, Shiqin Chu

Lighting Team: Xiu Yang, Chen Bian, Yan Wang, Xinghua Gu

Clients: Shanghai Huangpu District East Nanjing Road Subdistrict Office

Supervision: Shanghai Jingcan Engineering Construction Supervision Co., Ltd.

Surveying: Shanghai Survey and Design Research Institute (Group) Co., Ltd.

City: Huang Pu Qu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in Shanghai's Huangpu District, marking the first facade on the south bank of the Suzhou River, facing the Sihang Warehouse across the river. It stands as one of the focal points in Shanghai's urban renewal initiative known as "One River, One Creek". Originally built in 1989, the structure served as the Shanghai Wireless Radio Instrument Factory. Following renovation, it has been transformed into the Nanjing East Road Street Community Service Center (Zero-Distance Homeland). In 2023, it was recognized as an outstanding case in Shanghai's "15-Minute Living Circle" award.

Inward-growing Landscape

During the initial survey, the grey-white square shape of the building seemed incompatible with the openness of the Suzhou River waterfront space. However, the ivy climbing all over the walls brought vitality to this square box, while the view of the Suzhou River from the roof was truly stunning. These fragmented bursts of vitality made us feel the vitality of the city, providing clues and entry points for our creative process. We aim to maintain the building's ecological essence through a "landscape memory" approach.This includes deepening the original facade, opening the northwest corner, and adding lush greenery by removing walls. We'll integrate the existing structure and introduce protruding steel platforms to create a funnel-shaped landscape staircase, dubbed the "Suzhou Green Funnel". This feature serves as both a vertical passage and an extension of the city's greenery, seamlessly connecting the riverbank to the rooftop, providing a tranquil space for relaxation and appreciation of nature.

Composite Functionality

Constrained by the building's scale, we vertically stack various functions: the ground floor houses a party and community service station, along with a café, with the entrance facing the south road for easy access; the second floor hosts a community canteen, a senior day care center, and an urban library; the third and fourth floors are dedicated to senior care facilities; the fifth floor features a fitness center and a multifunctional hall; while the rooftop is transformed into a shared urban terrace. To promote openness and integration, we selectively open up portions of the first, second, and fifth floors, providing spaces for exhibition, communication, and relaxation. Utilizing smart zoning and time-based control systems, we strike a balance between security and public accessibility.

Shared Community

The functional layout accommodates residents of all ages, encouraging community interaction and support, fostering a sense of neighborliness, and creating a harmonious atmosphere akin to a "home away from home." The ground floor offers open corners with accessible public areas and river-facing windows; the second floor connects indoor and outdoor spaces via semi-outdoor platforms and multiple entrances; public activity zones surround the atrium on the third to fifth floors. By enhancing shared, open, and visible public spaces, we transform the building into a vertical community hub for collective experiences.

Popular Terrace

The stunning terrace along the Huangpu section of the Suzhou River offers panoramic views of the entire river. The roof seamlessly integrates with the building to create various leisure spaces. A green pathway connects the ground floor to the rooftop, complementing the scenic beauty of the south bank. The terrace includes fitness areas, a theater, walking paths, flower beds, and observation pavilions, enriching the rooftop space with added public value and vitality. It is a miniature vertical park, presenting an open posture with unobstructed pathways without walls; she is an internalized shared community where people of all ages can experience the warmth and care of the city year-round; she is a lightly-intervened composite system, constructing a brand-new composite usage system while retaining the structural framework system; she is the most beautiful urban terrace, the best place for viewing along the Suzhou River, and one of the most beautiful landscapes along the Suzhou River.