Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA

The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA

Save

The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 2 of 38The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 3 of 38The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 4 of 38The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 5 of 38The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 3 of 38
© Ema Peter Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the city of gold, Dubai, this villa was one of the most challenging projects considering the diverse architectural languages that the city follows. Be it the towering skyscrapers, extremely modern boxed structures, or ornate villas, the city sees a lot in spatial expression. Various themes were scrapped, and many ideas were renegotiated till we found a form that very closely mirrors desert architecture.

Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 9 of 38
© Shoayb Khattab

Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 2 of 38
© Ema Peter Photography

Being our maiden project in UAE, we tried to be very close to vernacular architecture and give full justice to the context. This design combined the principles of Vastu (Indian architectural guidelines) and the contextual relevance of the project. Set on a footprint of 30500 sft, the villa had elaborate user requirements. Balancing the space planning while creating hiatuses of visually pleasing architectural elements was always considered while designing. The house plan is dotted with courtyards that breathe life into the spaces.

Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 23 of 38
© Ema Peter Photography
Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 22 of 38
© Ema Peter Photography
Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 33 of 38
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 12 of 38
© Ema Peter Photography

Massing in the elevations enables the self-shading of the structures while forming overwhelming sciography patterns. Sun path, summer, and winter solstice were elaborately studied to create climatically conducive environments. The courtyards remain shaded when the sun is the harshest, allowing one to freely use them across all seasons. Fenestrations also follow the principles of climatology, with the south façade devoid of any large openings and the North, East, and West being fairly open. High turrets are introduced intermittently in the design, allowing natural light into the interior spaces while cutting off the glare and harshness of the sun.

Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 21 of 38
© Ema Peter Photography
Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 26 of 38
© Shoayb Khattab
Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 35 of 38
Section
Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 11 of 38
© Shoayb Khattab

The material palette was restricted to minimal so that we could balance the interior experience as well. The external textures were inspired by the desert mud-plastered look. Corten steel has been used abundantly in interior spaces and the exterior façade. Corten perforated screens cut off the direct heat radiation yet facilitate the flow of breeze. The landscape is kept local with emphasis on succulents, Palms, and Olives. Olive trees adorn all our courtyards, figuratively binding the entire house.

Save this picture!
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA - Image 30 of 38
© Ema Peter Photography

This house is all about the overpowering color and texture of adobe and its combination with the hues of Olives. All the courtyards, landscape pathways, walkways, driveways & water bodies are made in a single type of hand-chiseled natural sandstone from the deserts of Rajasthan in India. Water features are kept natural. Ground cover in off-white crushed stones adds to our landscape palette. Natural rocks are used abundantly in the landscaped areas.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio VDGA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA" 08 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018550/the-house-of-courtyards-studio-vdga> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags