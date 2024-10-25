Sinfonia Verde Home / Studio Saxe

+ 27

Project Architect: Frederik Dolmans

Partner: Benjamin G Saxe

Builder: Gabriel Reyes

Electromechanical Engineer: CIEM

Structural Engineer: GUIDI Estructurales

City: Carate

Country: Costa Rica

Text description provided by the architects. In the depths of the Osa Peninsula, a giant tree fell to the ground. For the first time, sunlight penetrated the dense canopy, revealing a rare glimpse of the blue sky above. The natural clearing it created offered a place for two researchers to build their off-grid home, surrounded in every direction by the vibrations of the wild. Concept - The rainforest is a complex multi-layered environment, where the density and darkness can be disorienting. An opening in the foliage provides a moment of clarity, revealing the towering heights of trees. This panoramic experience inspired the design of the home, which takes the shape of a disk with an oculus at its center. On its periphery, the house interfaces with the forest, while its core provides a sanctuary from the wilderness. From this elevated platform, residents are immersed in the sounds and rhythms of nature, transitioning throughout the day like a symphony.

Design - Our design intention was to highlight different perspectives of the environment. While the home is on a single level, the terrain around it descends steeply. One side aligns with the forest floor, while the other is raised high above the ground. The perimeter walkway takes visitors from moss-covered roots up to the treetops, where scarlet macaws forage among the branches. The home features two bedrooms, a combined living room and kitchen, and a laboratory library, interspersed with shaded outdoor terraces from which to observe wildlife. With the likes of jaguars and howler monkeys in the vicinity, the central courtyard offers a calm space amid an untamed ecosystem. An expansive roof structure shelters the house from the region's intense rain and sun. The hyperbolic form directs rainwater towards the sides, where it cascades into natural streams. Slatted screens allow fresh air and forest sounds to permeate the home, while the wooden ceiling radiates from the center, extending outwards.

Sustainability - Building in proximity to Corcovado National Park, which hosts approximately 3% of the planet's biodiversity, demanded a sensitive and responsive approach. The house was scaled to a minimum footprint to avoid removing vegetation around the clearing. It was raised on stilts with narrow footings to prevent disruption to the groundwater and allow animals and root systems to cross below. In a region characterized by extreme heat and humidity, our goal was to create a comfortable living environment without mechanical cooling. This was achieved by raising the home off the ground and including louvered openings to encourage passive ventilation. The white insulated roof helps keep the house cooler by reflecting sunlight and reducing heat absorption. The home is entirely self-sufficient, generating power through a photovoltaic array and a hydro turbine in a nearby stream, which also supplies drinking water. Energy-efficient lighting and responsibly sourced materials, such as teak and cork, further reduce the environmental impact. The residents contribute to the preservation of the area by monitoring wildlife, propagating native plant species, and leading initiatives to restore nearby coral reefs.

Construction - Building in a remote and challenging location requires careful planning and adaptation. In an earthquake zone, with high precipitation, dramatic temperature differentials, salt in the air, and threatening wildlife, it was crucial to work with a local contractor who knew these realities and had the resourcefulness to overcome them. With no electricity or water connection on the property, and only a narrow footpath for access, all resources had to be transported over rivers and mountains by truck and then carried to the site. Prefabricated steel components were prepared in advance, delivered during the dry season, and assembled by hand. The dynamic roof form was created with a woven grid of uniquely pitched beams and was then covered with fiber cement boards and a durable membrane to withstand the harsh environment. After construction, the site was replanted with native vegetation, which will eventually envelop the home, absorbing it into the natural surroundings.