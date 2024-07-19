Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Sabino 10 House / Editorial

Sabino 10 House / Editorial

Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Image 2 of 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Zibatá, Mexico
  • Architects: Editorial
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3552 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ariadna Polo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Comex, Epca, Helvex
  • Lead Architects: Galileo Zuart, Santiago Martínez
  • Structural Calcutation: Andrés Casal
  • Program: Single-family residential
  • City: Zibatá
  • Country: Mexico
Save this picture!
Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Image 2 of 26
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. Sabino 10 is a residence that redefines its spatial boundaries on a narrow plot by maximizing its views. While it appears as a solid facade composed of three hermetic volumes from the outside, inside, this concept undergoes a complete transformation. The house visually expands, optimizing the plot area and offering a sense of unexpected spaciousness.

Save this picture!
Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Interior Photography
© Ariadna Polo

The spaces are organized into three independent volumes that encourage outdoor activities, inviting inhabitants to enjoy the temperate climate of the area. The house opens up towards the central patio, evoking the traditional residential architecture of Querétaro.

Save this picture!
Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Image 6 of 26
© Ariadna Polo
Save this picture!
Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Image 4 of 26
© Ariadna Polo

The floor plan follows an "L" shape layout, encompassing essential areas such as the living room, dining room, kitchen, bedrooms, and services. It also includes a studio with independent access via sculptural stairs in the patio. Additionally, a double-height volume with no specific program adds to the design. The arrangement of the volumes forms the central patio, creating a sense of visual openness throughout the residence.

Save this picture!
Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ariadna Polo
Save this picture!
Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Image 21 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Image 5 of 26
© Ariadna Polo

To maintain seamless walls, storage spaces and bathrooms are contained behind walnut wainscoting. Towards the patio, the volumes are perceived as monolithic masses in cantilever, resting on sliding panels within the walls, extending the view and enhancing the connection with the outdoors. The kitchen-dining area serves as the contemporary centerpiece of the house, fostering gatherings and family activities.

Save this picture!
Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Ariadna Polo

The indoor-outdoor experience is enriched by a thoughtful selection of materials, where concrete, wood, and marble harmonize to create a cohesive aesthetic. Even the flooring maintains continuity, while the silver poplar in the central patio adds a touch of natural warmth.

Save this picture!
Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Interior Photography
© Ariadna Polo
Save this picture!
Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Image 18 of 26
© Ariadna Polo

Sabino 10 emphasizes the importance of circulation and slender volumes to maximize space on its plot, providing a sense of spaciousness and comfort for its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
Sabino 10 House / Editorial - Image 13 of 26
© Ariadna Polo

Project gallery

Editorial
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Cite: "Sabino 10 House / Editorial" [Casa Sabino 10 / Editorial] 19 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

