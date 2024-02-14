Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo

El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo

El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeEl Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenEl Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Interior Photography, Living Room, DeckEl Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, SinkEl Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Delta del Río Paraná, Argentina
  • Architects: Mateo Gagliardo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  154
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ramiro Sosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ACCESANIGA, Aberturas, Casermeiro, IVANAR, Iluminación del Siglo, Insuma Sur, Leanza, MICELI MADERAS, MUUN Design
  • Engineering: Federico Segnarrata
  • Collaborators: Matias Martinez, Brian Ludueña
  • City: Delta del Río Paraná
  • Country: Argentina
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the wetlands area within the Paraná River Delta, specifically on "El Chirigüe" island along the Lechiguana Stream, in the province of Entre Ríos. This recognized wetlands region is characterized by intermittent surface flooding, creating a hybrid ecosystem between aquatic and terrestrial environments.

El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ramiro Sosa
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Image 33 of 38
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden
© Ramiro Sosa

The design decisions were made in response to the flooding, landscape, and lack of services in the area. The project was implemented based on two main axes: The first one (Y-axis) aims to align and create a visual and circulatory connection between the river, the dock, the house gallery, and an existing tree at the back of the terrain. The second one (X-axis), within the interior of the house, uses the gallery as a connecting space between the bedrooms and the social area, fostering a connection with the outside environment and promoting coexistence with the surrounding landscape.

El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Image 32 of 38
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa

To anticipate potential floods, the house is elevated on a first level. A berm was incorporated to facilitate access during flooding and simultaneously integrate the house with the terrain, improving accessibility to the interior.

The different spaces of the house were designed considering the level of intimacy and service required for each area. In the most private zone, there are bathrooms, bedrooms, storage, and a machine room constructed with Steel Frame, featuring an exterior cladding of Minionda Cincalum sheets and interior with phenolic panels.

El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, Sink
© Ramiro Sosa
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Image 38 of 38
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Deck
© Ramiro Sosa
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Ramiro Sosa

Following this, the entire area designated for social activities is presented as a fully transparent space, aiming to integrate nature indoors and creating a sense of buoyancy through a cantilever surrounded by tree canopies. The central space accommodates the gallery, fostering smooth interaction between various areas of the house and the external environment, simultaneously serving as an area for large social gatherings.

El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Ramiro Sosa
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Image 37 of 38
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Lighting, Windows, Beam
© Ramiro Sosa

The facilities of the residence are fully self-sufficient, meaning they are not connected to any external service networks. Electric power is generated through photovoltaic panels, ensuring a sustainable and independent source. The water supply comes directly from the river, undergoing a process of sedimentation and chlorination that makes it suitable for domestic use. Additionally, sewage waste is treated through a static system with a biodigester, efficiently converting the waste into organic matter in an environmentally friendly manner.

El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Deck
© Ramiro Sosa

Project gallery

Mateo Gagliardo
