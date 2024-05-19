Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Horizon House / Taylor Knights

Horizon House / Taylor Knights

Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Image 2 of 19Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Interior PhotographyHorizon House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, WindowsHorizon House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsHorizon House / Taylor Knights - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Pascoe Vale South, Australia
Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tom Ross

Brief project description - Set on a steep site in Pascoe Vale, Horizon House reimagines the typical suburban home to create a floor plan that sits in stark contrast to its sprawling context. The strategically placed building enables the owners to have an intimate engagement with the landscape while providing a dynamic panorama beyond.

Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Tom Ross
Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Image 18 of 19
Plan - Ground Floor
Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tom Ross

Conceptual framework of the project - The home is organized by two programs that can be zoned off. Our intention was that the quality of light, shadow, and intimacy would differ between the two levels. The ground floor volume is solid and private, containing two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a laundry. The lower monolithic form figuratively supports the floating first-floor living spaces above, with the negative space providing a double carport below.

Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Tom Ross
Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Tom Ross

The light-filled and transparent form above acts like a single-bedroom apartment with the fundamentals of eating, sleeping, and playing all enjoyed from the first floor. The spaces are open and fluid, facilitated by large sliding doors that offer versatility and adaptability. There are two main views, north and south. The northern aspect is more intimate and seasonal, while the southern aspect is panoramic and expansive.

Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Interior Photography, Facade
© Tom Ross
Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Image 17 of 19
Concept and Sketch
Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Image 14 of 19
© Tom Ross

The owners are encouraged to engage with the landscape via a bridge that connects the first-floor living spaces to the upper garden plateau. On the southern side, the detailing is deliberately sharp and minimal, capturing and framing the distant city skyline beyond. The benchtop runs the full length of the building, acting as a datum line to screen the street below and create privacy within.

Horizon House / Taylor Knights - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Tom Ross

Project gallery

Taylor Knights
Cite: "Horizon House / Taylor Knights" 19 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016684/horizon-house-taylor-knights> ISSN 0719-8884

