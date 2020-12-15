Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Best Architectural Projects of 2020

© Shiromio Studio© Kevin Scott© Daici Ano© Jino Sam

On behalf of the entire ArchDaily team, we would like to thank you for your continued support and for making 2020 our best year so far! We are now reaching more architects around the world and inspiring them in the creation of better built environments. With more than 5500 different projects published during the year, our curators are excited to share this collection of the 100 most visited projects of 2020. This selection represents the best content created and shared by the ArchDaily community over the past 11 months.

IH Residence / andramatin

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Whidbey Island Farm Retreat / mwworks

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

On The Water House / Nikken Sekkei

© Gankosha, Harunori Noda
© Gankosha, Harunori Noda

Blind House / BOONDESIGN

© Wison Tungthunya & W Workspace Company Limited
© Wison Tungthunya & W Workspace Company Limited

Xi'an Qujiang Art Center / gad

© Shiromio Studio
© Shiromio Studio

House In The Farm / Studio Inscape

© Ricken Desai
© Ricken Desai

CH House / ODDO architects

© Hoang Le photography
© Hoang Le photography

Extension of an Old Family House / Architekti B.K.P.Š

© Tomáš Manina
© Tomáš Manina

Escobar House / Luciano Kruk

© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

House BF / Paz Arquitectura

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

Park Roof House / MDA Architecture

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten / MAD Architects

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Stairway House / nendo

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Rehabilitation of a Single-Family Home in Miraflores / fuertespenedo arquitectos

© Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

Walden House / Formative Architects

© Youngsung Koh
© Youngsung Koh

Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum / Steven Holl Architects

© Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes

Villa Mandra / K-Studio

© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann Photography
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann Photography

Shou County Culture and Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Stepping Stone House / HAMISH&LYONS

© James Brittain Photography
© James Brittain Photography

Amagansett Modular House / MB Architecture

© Matthew Carbone
© Matthew Carbone

Greenery Curtain House / HGAA

© Duc Nguyen
© Duc Nguyen

Bamboo Bamboo, Canopy and Pavilions / IILab.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

MOdA Headquarters of the Paris Bar Association / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Apartments in Wolf Clearing / studio de.materia

© ONI studio
© ONI studio

My Montessori Garden Preschool / HGAA

© Duc Nguyen
© Duc Nguyen

House V / Martin Skoček

© Matej Hakár
© Matej Hakár

Culture The Renovation of Tianbao Cave District of Erlang Town / Jiakun Architects

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Residence WULF / CAS architecten

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Game Lodge / Slee & Co Architects

© Gerard Slee
© Gerard Slee

MU50 House / Teke Architects Office

© Altkat Architectural Photography
© Altkat Architectural Photography

De Capoc Resort / IDIN Architects

© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Pirouette House / Wallmakers

© Jino Sam
© Jino Sam

River House F / Bert Pepler Architects

© Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Bert Pepler
© Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Bert Pepler

MoAE – Huamao Museum of Art Education / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou

Green Hill / TJAD Original Design Studio

© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

Cloister House / Formwerkz Architects

© Fabian Ong
© Fabian Ong

Riverside House / Three Sixty Architecture

© Shiromio Studio
© Shiromio Studio

Shade House / Ayutt and Associates design

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

North Bondi House / James Garvan Architecture

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

2m26 Kyoto House / 2M26

© Soukousha
© Soukousha

Family Greenhouse / RicharDavidArchitekti

Courtesy of RicharDavidArchitekti
Courtesy of RicharDavidArchitekti

Atelier Villa | Art Villas Costa Rica / Formafatal

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Sierra Fría House/ ESRAWE

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Xiangyuxiangyuan Home Stay / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

© Aoguan Performance of Architecture
© Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Ryogoku Yuya Edoyu Spa / Kubo Tsushima Architects

Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners
Courtesy of Nacasa & Partners

Guha / RAW Architecture

© Eric Dinardi
© Eric Dinardi

House in Amagasaki / uemachi laboratory

© Kazushi Hirano
© Kazushi Hirano

Am House / AmDesign Architects + Time Architects + CTA | Creative Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Axel Springer Campus / OMA

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

House of the Big Arch / Frankie Pappas

© Frankie Pappas
© Frankie Pappas

The House in 1970 / Architects Collaborative

© Vibhor Yadav
© Vibhor Yadav

Apple Central World Bangkok / Foster + Partners

© Bear and Terry
© Bear and Terry

River House / Alexis Dornier

© KIE
© KIE

San Simón Cabins / Weber Arquitectos

© Sergio López
© Sergio López

Tencent Beijing Headquarters / OMA

© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright Prairie Style Villa into a Hotel / Kamiya Architects

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

8.5 House / DOG

© Satoshi Takae + Shinkenchiku
© Satoshi Takae + Shinkenchiku

Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Tainan Spring / MVRDV

© Daria Scagliola
© Daria Scagliola

Melt House / SAI Architectural Design Office

© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Casa R / Orma Architettura

© D. Giancatarina & J. Kerdraon
© D. Giancatarina & J. Kerdraon

Naila House / BAAQ'

© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

House for a Ceramic Artist / ARHITEKTURA / OFFICE FOR URBANISM AND ARCHITECTURE

© Miran Kambic
© Miran Kambic

Ha Long Villa / VTN Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Casa Cova / anonimous

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

House BK / Caceres + Tous

© KIE
© KIE

The Sanctuary House / Feldman Architecture

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

House 1510 / Nordest Arquitectura

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Skigard Hytte Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Landaburu Borda Rural House / Jordi Hidalgo Tané

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Bin & Bon House / H.a workshop

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Culver City Case Study House / Woods + Dangaran

© Francis Dreis
© Francis Dreis

Zhao Zhao Tea Lounge / Soar Design Studio

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

1110 apartment / atelier12

© Hoang Le photography
© Hoang Le photography

Mikuni Izukogen Restaurant / Kengo Kuma and Associates

© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office.jpg
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office.jpg

Zicatela House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

House With 5 Retaining Walls / Kiyoaki Takeda Architects

© Masaki Hamada.jpg
© Masaki Hamada.jpg

House in Frutillar / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

LEGO Campus / C.F. Møller Architects

Courtesy of Adam Mørk
Courtesy of Adam Mørk

Sleepless Residence / WARchitect

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Jipyungzip Guest House / BCHO Partners

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Jiading Mini Block, An Urban Experiment / Atelier FCJZ

© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

Yunyang Riverfront Visitor Center in Chongqing / Atelier Deshaus

© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Ca l’Amo House / Marià Castelló Martínez

Courtesy of Marià Castelló Martínez
Courtesy of Marià Castelló Martínez

Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA

© Hong Sung Jun
© Hong Sung Jun

EDEN Singapore Apartments / Heatherwick Studio

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Potato Heads Studio Hotel / OMA

© Kevin Mak
© Kevin Mak

MA House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Smith House / MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

b+c House / Barella Arquitectura

© Satoshi Takae + Shinkenchiku
© Satoshi Takae + Shinkenchiku

Shikhara House / Wallmakers

© Jino Sam, Siddharthan, Chirantan Khastgir, Akash Sharma, Sagar Kudtarkar
© Jino Sam, Siddharthan, Chirantan Khastgir, Akash Sharma, Sagar Kudtarkar

White Arbor and Open Air Theater / APL design workshop

© KITAJIMA Toshiharu/ Archi Photo
© KITAJIMA Toshiharu/ Archi Photo

Dolunay Villa / Foster + Partners

© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Badari Residence / Cadence Architects

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

The “cul-de-sac” Residence / Chathurika Kulasinghe - Architect

© Jino Sam, Siddharthan, Chirantan Khastgir, Akash Sharma, Sagar Kudtarkar
© Jino Sam, Siddharthan, Chirantan Khastgir, Akash Sharma, Sagar Kudtarkar

The Wooden Villa / Nicolas Dahan

© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann Photography
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann Photography

Minimod Curucaca / MAPA

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Nakasone House / Escobedo Soliz

© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo

Church Point House / CHROFI

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Fitzroy North House 02 / Rob Kennon Architects

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: 2020 In Review. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

María Francisca González
Cite: María Francisca González. "Best Architectural Projects of 2020" 15 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953193/best-architectural-projects-of-2020> ISSN 0719-8884

