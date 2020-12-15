Best Architectural Projects of 2020

On behalf of the entire ArchDaily team, we would like to thank you for your continued support and for making 2020 our best year so far! We are now reaching more architects around the world and inspiring them in the creation of better built environments. With more than 5500 different projects published during the year, our curators are excited to share this collection of the 100 most visited projects of 2020. This selection represents the best content created and shared by the ArchDaily community over the past 11 months.
IH Residence / andramatin
Whidbey Island Farm Retreat / mwworks
On The Water House / Nikken Sekkei
Blind House / BOONDESIGN
Xi'an Qujiang Art Center / gad
House In The Farm / Studio Inscape
CH House / ODDO architects
Extension of an Old Family House / Architekti B.K.P.Š
Escobar House / Luciano Kruk
House BF / Paz Arquitectura
Park Roof House / MDA Architecture
YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten / MAD Architects
Stairway House / nendo
Rehabilitation of a Single-Family Home in Miraflores / fuertespenedo arquitectos
Walden House / Formative Architects
Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum / Steven Holl Architects
Villa Mandra / K-Studio
Shou County Culture and Art Center / Studio Zhu-Pei
Stepping Stone House / HAMISH&LYONS
Amagansett Modular House / MB Architecture
Greenery Curtain House / HGAA
Bamboo Bamboo, Canopy and Pavilions / IILab.
MOdA Headquarters of the Paris Bar Association / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Apartments in Wolf Clearing / studio de.materia
My Montessori Garden Preschool / HGAA
House V / Martin Skoček
Culture The Renovation of Tianbao Cave District of Erlang Town / Jiakun Architects
Residence WULF / CAS architecten
Game Lodge / Slee & Co Architects
MU50 House / Teke Architects Office
De Capoc Resort / IDIN Architects
Pirouette House / Wallmakers
River House F / Bert Pepler Architects
MoAE – Huamao Museum of Art Education / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira
Green Hill / TJAD Original Design Studio
Cloister House / Formwerkz Architects
Riverside House / Three Sixty Architecture
Shade House / Ayutt and Associates design
North Bondi House / James Garvan Architecture
2m26 Kyoto House / 2M26
Family Greenhouse / RicharDavidArchitekti
Atelier Villa | Art Villas Costa Rica / Formafatal
Sierra Fría House/ ESRAWE
Xiangyuxiangyuan Home Stay / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art
Ryogoku Yuya Edoyu Spa / Kubo Tsushima Architects
Guha / RAW Architecture
House in Amagasaki / uemachi laboratory
Am House / AmDesign Architects + Time Architects + CTA | Creative Architects
Axel Springer Campus / OMA
House of the Big Arch / Frankie Pappas
The House in 1970 / Architects Collaborative
Apple Central World Bangkok / Foster + Partners
River House / Alexis Dornier
San Simón Cabins / Weber Arquitectos
Tencent Beijing Headquarters / OMA
Renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright Prairie Style Villa into a Hotel / Kamiya Architects
8.5 House / DOG
Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO
Tainan Spring / MVRDV
Melt House / SAI Architectural Design Office
Casa R / Orma Architettura
Naila House / BAAQ'
House for a Ceramic Artist / ARHITEKTURA / OFFICE FOR URBANISM AND ARCHITECTURE
Ha Long Villa / VTN Architects
Casa Cova / anonimous
House BK / Caceres + Tous
The Sanctuary House / Feldman Architecture
House 1510 / Nordest Arquitectura
Skigard Hytte Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects
Landaburu Borda Rural House / Jordi Hidalgo Tané
Bin & Bon House / H.a workshop
Culver City Case Study House / Woods + Dangaran
Zhao Zhao Tea Lounge / Soar Design Studio
1110 apartment / atelier12
Mikuni Izukogen Restaurant / Kengo Kuma and Associates
Zicatela House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture
House With 5 Retaining Walls / Kiyoaki Takeda Architects
House in Frutillar / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
LEGO Campus / C.F. Møller Architects
Sleepless Residence / WARchitect
Jipyungzip Guest House / BCHO Partners
Jiading Mini Block, An Urban Experiment / Atelier FCJZ
Yunyang Riverfront Visitor Center in Chongqing / Atelier Deshaus
Ca l’Amo House / Marià Castelló Martínez
Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA
EDEN Singapore Apartments / Heatherwick Studio
Potato Heads Studio Hotel / OMA
MA House / Jacobsen Arquitetura
Smith House / MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
b+c House / Barella Arquitectura
Shikhara House / Wallmakers
White Arbor and Open Air Theater / APL design workshop
Dolunay Villa / Foster + Partners
Badari Residence / Cadence Architects
The “cul-de-sac” Residence / Chathurika Kulasinghe - Architect
The Wooden Villa / Nicolas Dahan
Minimod Curucaca / MAPA
Nakasone House / Escobedo Soliz
Church Point House / CHROFI
Fitzroy North House 02 / Rob Kennon Architects
This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: 2020 In Review. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.