Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Axel Springer Campus / OMA

Axel Springer Campus / OMA

Save this project
Axel Springer Campus / OMA

© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Institutional Buildings, Office Buildings
Berlin, Germany
  • Partners In Charge:Rem Koolhaas, Chris van Duijn
  • Associate In Charge:Katrin Betschinger
  • Design Team:Philippe Braun, Antonio Barone, Paolo Caracini,Alain Fouraux, Gary Owen, Maria Aller Rey, Wael Sleiman, Valentin Bansac, Matthieu Boustany, Saida Bruckner, Felix Buttner, Emile Estourgie, Michalis Hadjistyllis Phelan Heinsohn, Cindy Hwang, Mattia Inselvini, Athanasios Ikonomou, Hanna Jankowska, Minkoo Kang Alexander Klufers, Tijmen Klone, Marina Kouvani, Maximilian Kurten, Hans Larsson, Wai Yiu Man, Cristina Martin de Juan, Julian Meisen, Martin Murrenhoff, Betty Ng, Edward Nicholson, Vitor Manuel Dos Santos Oliveira, Ebrahim Olia Jerome Picard, Danny Rigter, Joanna Rozbroj, Stefanos Roimpas, Jad Semaan, Lukasz Skalec, Sandra Sinka Thomas Shadbolt, Magdalena Stanescu, Mike Yin, Marcus Parviainen, Slavis Poczebutas, Alexandru Vilcu, Frederike Werner, Mateusz Wojcieszek
  • Project Management :SMV Bauprojektsteuerung Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH
  • Cost Management :Emproc GmbH
  • Mep:ZWP Ingenieur-AG
  • Façade :Emmer Pfenninger Partner AG
  • Landscape:Inside Outside
  • Structure :Arup London
  • Elevators:Lerch & Bates
  • Energy/Comfort:Transsolar Energietechnik GmbH
  • Building Physics :knp.Bauphysik GmbH
  • Acoustics:Kahle Acoustics
  • Geotechnical:GuD Geotechnik und Dynamik Consult GmbH
  • Lighting :les éclaireurs
  • Orientation System:Büro Uebele
  • Curtain Design :Inside Outside
  • Main Contractor:Ed. Züblin AG
  • Façade Contractor:Dobler-Metallbau, GIG Fassaden
  • Furniture:Unifor, Lensvelt
  • City:Berlin
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA

Text description provided by the architects. Axel Springer has launched a move from print to digital media. Its new building on the campus in Berlin acts both as a symbol and a tool in this transition - a building to lure the elite of (Germany’s) digital Bohemia. Bisected by a diagonal atrium that opens up to the existing Axel Springer buildings, the essence of the design is a series of terraced floors that together form a ‘valley’ that creates an informal stage at the centre - a place to broadcast ideas to other parts of the company.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA

The genius of print is that it is a cheap, physical, hyper-accessible embodiment of a complex collective effort, for which so far the digital has been unable to find an equivalent. Architectural offices are similar to newspapers in that they produce complex assemblies and selections from radically different sources of information.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA

As architects, we have experienced the advantages: speed, precision, smoothness. But we have also suffered one crucial consequence: the relationship between the worker and his computer, which isolates him in a bubble of introverted performance, inaccessible to collective overview.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA

In the classical newsroom, dominated by smoking, typing journalists, each inhabitant was aware of the labour and progress of his colleagues and of the collective aim: a single issue, with the deadline as a simultaneous release. In the digital office, staring intently at a screen dampens all other forms of attention and therefore undermines the collective intelligence necessary for true innovation.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA

We therefore have designed a building that lavishly broadcasts the work of individuals for shared analysis. The new office block is injected with a central atrium that opens up to the existing Axel Springer buildings - a new centre of the Axel Springer campus.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

The design was developed around a series of terraced floors that together form a digital valley. Each floor contains a covered part as a traditional work environment, which is then uncovered on the terraces. Halfway through the building, the valley is mirrored to generate a three-dimensional canopy.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA

The common space formed by the interconnected terraces offers an alternative to the formal office space in the solid part of the building, allowing for an unprecedented expansion of the vocabulary of workspaces: a building that can absorb all the question marks of the digital future.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA

The public can experience the building on three levels - ground floor lobby, meeting bridge, and roof-top bar. The meeting bridge is a viewing platform from which the visitors can witness the daily functioning of the company and how it evolves. The ground floor contains studios, event and exhibition spaces, canteens and restaurants.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA

The building is situated opposite the existing Axel Springer headquarters on Zimmerstrasse, a street which previously separated East and West Berlin, at one of the city’s most significant locations.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Zimmerstraße 50, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OMA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInstitutional buildingsOffice buildingsGermany
Cite: "Axel Springer Campus / OMA" 06 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949064/axel-springer-campus-oma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream