House 1510 / Nordest Arquitectura

© Adrià Goula

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Spain
  • Lead Architects: Jordi Riembau, Miquel Rusca
  • Engineering: Gmk associats
  • Rigger: Jordi Vilà Salvà
© Adrià Goula
Text description provided by the architects. Inglés: The House is understood as a floating volume on the mountain. A space for contemplation that it’s opened to the views and to the garden simultaneously. The building is integrated to the landscape reducing its presence just to a concrete volume. The other elements are materialized with natural stone from the site, in that way, they can be read like if they come out from the land.

© Adrià Goula
The interaction in between the different volumes creates a close garden protected from the main winds of the zone. Is from this garden, where it is possible to enjoy the environment thought a spaces succession that related the outside and the inside of the house, turning them to just one space. The entrance to the house is done by a staircase excavated on the rock. Then, there’s the bedroom area level, which corresponds to the base under where the main volume is floating.

© Adrià Goula
Plan
Plan
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
From an indoor staircase, there’s the access to the main level. This level, is divided in two parts, one element that have a room opened to a in courtyard, and another one , with the main living space of the house, a big living area that allows through it an horizontal transparency that connect the sea views and the garden.

© Adrià Goula
Section
© Adrià Goula
Nordest Arquitectura
