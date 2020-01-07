World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Melt House / SAI Architectural Design Office

Melt House / SAI Architectural Design Office

Save this project
Melt House / SAI Architectural Design Office
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

© Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Yao, Japan
  • Design Team: Structural design/Ippei Yasue
  • Engineering: Ikesyo Corporation
  • Landscape: Inamoto
More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is a plan in a residential area located at the foot of Mt. The site is a narrow site with a frontage of 5.6m and a depth of 23.7m. The client was a couple in their 30s and two children, and was asked to live in a place where they could feel green.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

A home that feels green is not a home where you can see the green from anywhere, but a home where the residents actively use the external space and grow together with the green. For example, taking a nap under a tree, touching a leaf, planting a new friend tree or flower, spending time directly feeling the wind and smell with the greenery is an urban society. I thought that I could create an original experience and a rich life that I was forgetting.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

 Therefore, we established gardens in two gaps created by placing buildings in the north and south. If you plan the courtyard style in this long and narrow site, a space like a narrow passage will be created, so we decided to create a roof that can withstand rain in the garden and use it as a room. This garden space was placed in the center of the house as a multi-functional space that can be used freely by residents as a dry garden.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

It functions as a device that accepts a variety of homes, such as changes in weather and climate, changes in usage according to time, use of outdoor events, and changes in the lifestyle of residents. In addition, by providing large openings and high-side lights, the plan is to take in plenty of natural light into the house and actively take in natural ventilation even though it is a long and narrow building. In addition, by placing a dry garden between the dining room and the living room, you can use it daily and live with greenery.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

This plan hopes that even in a limited area, the dry garden will allow the residents to spend a variety of time and create a space where each scene can be spun up in a dense and diverse manner. 

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
SAI Architectural Design Office
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Melt House / SAI Architectural Design Office" 07 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931405/melt-house-sai-architectural-design-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream