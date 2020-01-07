Melt House / SAI Architectural Design Office

+ 16

Design Team: Structural design/Ippei Yasue

Engineering: Ikesyo Corporation

Landscape: Inamoto

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is a plan in a residential area located at the foot of Mt. The site is a narrow site with a frontage of 5.6m and a depth of 23.7m. The client was a couple in their 30s and two children, and was asked to live in a place where they could feel green.

A home that feels green is not a home where you can see the green from anywhere, but a home where the residents actively use the external space and grow together with the green. For example, taking a nap under a tree, touching a leaf, planting a new friend tree or flower, spending time directly feeling the wind and smell with the greenery is an urban society. I thought that I could create an original experience and a rich life that I was forgetting.

Therefore, we established gardens in two gaps created by placing buildings in the north and south. If you plan the courtyard style in this long and narrow site, a space like a narrow passage will be created, so we decided to create a roof that can withstand rain in the garden and use it as a room. This garden space was placed in the center of the house as a multi-functional space that can be used freely by residents as a dry garden.

It functions as a device that accepts a variety of homes, such as changes in weather and climate, changes in usage according to time, use of outdoor events, and changes in the lifestyle of residents. In addition, by providing large openings and high-side lights, the plan is to take in plenty of natural light into the house and actively take in natural ventilation even though it is a long and narrow building. In addition, by placing a dry garden between the dining room and the living room, you can use it daily and live with greenery.

This plan hopes that even in a limited area, the dry garden will allow the residents to spend a variety of time and create a space where each scene can be spun up in a dense and diverse manner.