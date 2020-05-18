Mikuni Izukogen Restaurant / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Save this picture! © Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

+ 9

Architect In Charge: Kengo Kuma and Associates

Design Team: Minoru Yokoo, Akio Saruta, Yi Guo, Ryuta Nomura, Kimio Suzuki

Structure: Yasutaka Konishi Architectural Design Office

Equipment: Morimura Sekkei Incorporated

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

We designed a "suspended" restaurant overlooking the Sagami Bay on the cliffs of the Izu Peninsula. Japanese terrain is complex, and various methods have been invented to reconcile terrain with architecture.

Save this picture! © Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

“Suspension” is a method of constructing a building so that it floats on a steep slope, and Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto is a representative example. We made a transparent "suspension" using steel frames, and built a solid board of cypress up to 11.4 meters above it to float the roof.

Save this picture! © Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

I was able to float a cloud-like architecture made of cypress on the green of the cliff. Chef Seizo Mikuni's dishes that make use of Izu's natural ingredients and the cypress-scented architecture create an exquisite harmony.