Mikuni Izukogen Restaurant / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Mikuni Izukogen Restaurant / Kengo Kuma and Associates

© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Itō, Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Kengo Kuma and Associates
  • Design Team: Minoru Yokoo, Akio Saruta, Yi Guo, Ryuta Nomura, Kimio Suzuki
  • Structure: Yasutaka Konishi Architectural Design Office
  • Equipment: Morimura Sekkei Incorporated
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

We designed a "suspended" restaurant overlooking the Sagami Bay on the cliffs of the Izu Peninsula. Japanese terrain is complex, and various methods have been invented to reconcile terrain with architecture.

© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

“Suspension” is a method of constructing a building so that it floats on a steep slope, and Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto is a representative example. We made a transparent "suspension" using steel frames, and built a solid board of cypress up to 11.4 meters above it to float the roof.

© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

I was able to float a cloud-like architecture made of cypress on the green of the cliff. Chef Seizo Mikuni's dishes that make use of Izu's natural ingredients and the cypress-scented architecture create an exquisite harmony.

© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi ・ Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Project location

Address: Izu-Kōgen Station, 1183 Yawatano, Itō, Shizuoka 413-0232, Japan

Kengo Kuma and Associates
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Japan
Cite: "Mikuni Izukogen Restaurant / Kengo Kuma and Associates" 18 May 2020. ArchDaily.

