Minimod Curucaca / MAPA

Minimod Curucaca / MAPA

© Leonardo Finotti

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Zona Rural, Brazil
  • Architects: MAPA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Balbueno Tapetes, Expresso do Oriente, Faro Design
  • Partners: Luciano Andrades, Matías Carballal, Andrés Gobba, Mauricio López, Silvio Machado
  • Project Team: João Bernardi, Helena Utzig, Marina Lemos, Lucas Marques, Débora Boniatti, Juliana Colombo, Pablo Courreges, Diego Morera, Emiliano Lago, Fabián Sarubbi, Sandra Rodríguez, Agustín Dieste, Sebastián Lambert, Chiara Vannozzi
  • Assembly & Production: CROSSLAM
  • Local Infrastructure: ALM Construções
  • Electric Project: Roberto Silvestrin
  • Plumbing: Júlio César Troleis
  • Woodwork: MAPA
  • Ironwork: MAPA
  • Lighting: Reka Iluminação
  • Green Roof: Ecotelhado
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. MINIMOD is an exploration of the experience of landscape and technology. It presents itself as a primitive retreat with a contemporary reinterpretation, which more than an object aims to become an every-remote-landscape experience. Its compact and efficient design enhances the surroundings of where it is installed and turns them into available landscapes.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The Curucaca Valley is located in the mountain region of southern Brazil. The landscape is characterized by its intense visuals and a rugged topography, covered by the typical vegetation of the Brazilian Atlantic forest. The MINIMOD lies in a clearing in the middle of this dense forest landscape, next to a steep gorge that offers a stunning view of the valley.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

MINIMOD pretends to be an alternative to traditional construction: based on prefab plug&play logics, it incorporates the benefits that a newly-born industry has to offer. Quiet but not shy, its unique-in-Brazil CLT Wood-Technology combines industrialized products efficiency and new technologies sustainability with the sensitivity of the natural material par excellence.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

A plug&play device is one that we receive ready to be connected and used without complications. As such, the necessary steps to install and enjoy a MINIMOD must be simple and fast. From the factory to the landscape.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

