On The Water House / Nikken Sekkei

Architect In Charge: Tomohiko Yamanashi, Satoshi Onda, Hajime Aoyagi

Design Team: Tomohiko Yamanashi ,Satoshi Onda ,Hajime Aoyagi ,Masako Inoue

Structural: Toshihiko Kohno ,Kaoru Kujime ,Takumi Kurokawa

Hvac: Yuhei Seki

Electrical: Katsuhiro Doikawa

Environment Analysis: Osamu Nagase ,Marie Nakaso ,Horomi Furukawa

Ddl: Satoshi Takeuchi ,Masaki Tsukada

Collaborators: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design Office

Text description provided by the architects. Situated alongside a lake, this guesthouse was designed as a continuous spiral space flowing from the approach to the bedrooms. Each step taken deeper inside the building reveals a changing lakefront view. The various lakeside environments, including the sound of ripples, light reflecting from the water surface, the humidity and thermal radiation, are also carried on into the spiral, but in a non-uniform distribution due to changes in physical distance from the water surface.

Since the whole structure is an interconnected space with different elevations, there is no homogeneous environment—various areas present various thermal environments such as the fireplace warmth and the dryness of the air. Guests wander around in this atmosphere, discovering and enjoying spots they find comfortable.

Located in a natural environment that requires a bit of heating in the building even during the summer nights, one may find joy in the warmth near the fireplace, while another may relish the area’s tranquility and cold characteristic. The building is closed during the harsh winter season to prevent any wasteful investment of energy.

This is the kind of hospitality this guesthouse promises to deliver. members could feel connected to the nature that flows closely to all living areas, with wide-open perception of garden and interior space blended together.