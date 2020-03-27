World
Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA

Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA

© Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA + 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Suwon, South Korea
  • Partner In Charge: Chris van Duijn
  • Associate : Ravi Kamisetti
  • Project Leader: Patrizia Zobernig
  • Project Team (Concept Phase): Mark Bavoso, Alan Lau, James Lee, Slobodan Radoman, Tianyu Su, John Thurtle
  • Schematic Design: Mark Bavoso, James Lee, John Thurtle
  • Design Development: Ikki Kondo, James Lee, Daan Ooievaar, Slobodan Radoman, John Thurtle
  • Interior Design: Nils Axen, Simon Bastien, Tommaso Bernabo, Minjung Cho, Felicia Gambino, Nicola Ho, Meng Huang, Zhenke Jin, Richard Leung, Ioana Pricop, Junsik Oh, Calvin Yue
  • Executive Architect: Gansam
  • Contractor: Hanwha Engineering&Construction corp.
  • Facade Consultant: VS-A
  • Curtain Wall Consultant (Smart Node): Withworks
  • Model Makers: Edelsmid Emile Estourgie with Yasuhito Hirose and Made by Mistake, RJ Models
  • Model Photographer: Frans Parthesius
© Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA
Text description provided by the architects. The Galleria is Korea’s first and largest upscale department store franchise founded in the 1970s, and has remained at the forefront of the premium retail market in the country since then. The store in Gwanggyo—a new town just south of Seoul—is the sixth branch of Galleria. Located at the center of this young urban development surrounded by tall residential towers, the Galleria’s stone-like appearance makes it a natural point of gravity for public life in Gwanggyo.

© Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA
Concept
© Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA
The store is located between the Suwon Gwanggyo Lake Park and ubiquitous buildings in the city: an intersection between nature and the urban environment. The store has a textured mosaic stone façade that evokes nature of the neighbouring park. Appearing as a sculpted stone emerging from the ground, the store is a visual anchor in the city.

© Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA
Void tower axo
© Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA
The public route has a multifaceted glass façade that contrasts with the opacity of the stone. Through the glass, retail and cultural activities inside are revealed to the city’s passers-by, while visitors in the interior acquire new vantage points to experience Gwanggyo. Formed with a sequence of cascading terraces, the public loop offers spaces for exhibitions and performances.

© Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA
A place where retail and culture, city and nature collide, Galleria in Gwanggyo offers a get away from the predictability of shopping.

© Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA
Project location

Address: Gwanggyo Lake Park, 57 Gwanggyohosu-ro, Ha-dong, Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Cite: "Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA" 27 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936327/galleria-in-gwanggyo-oma/> ISSN 0719-8884

