Nakasone House / Escobedo Soliz

Nakasone House / Escobedo Soliz

© Ariadna Polo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Escobedo Soliz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ariadna Polo, Sandra Pereznieto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arcelor Mittal, Cemento Cruz Azul
  • Lead Architect: Pavel Escobedo, Andrés Soliz
  • Collaborators: Hiroshi Ando, Maximiliano Ánimas, Alberto Caldelón
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in an informal neighbourhood on the outskirts of Mexico City. This small house of 100 m2 spread over just 50 m2 on two levels was built for a retired teacher. The client's limited budget forced us to use the most common and affordable construction materials and systems on the market.

© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo

During the project, we worked side by side with local builders to reinterpret their knowledge in vernacular building systems. Originally, the project consisted of two twin houses within the same premises, one for the client and the other for her sister.

© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo

Halfway through the construction of the first house, the construction of the other house on the same property was cancelled, leaving a large garden between the garage and the house that was built at the end of the lot. Due to the voracious development of the surrounding area, we anticipate that in a span of five to seven years the house will be completely surrounded by informal constructions. It is for this reason that we designed a brick volume with a concrete exoskeleton with interior spaces revolving around a central courtyard, hence avoiding the views towards the adjoining areas.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

This courtyard is the heart of the project. We used the volcanic stone available on the lot to build the foundation, platforms, stairs, and perimeter walls of the house. The wooden mezzanine of the two bedrooms gives the public spaces below a very attractive beam ceiling.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

All services and circulations are located along the backbone of the house that follows the big stone wall. Two arms grow from this spine, containing the main public spaces on the ground floor and private spaces on the upper floor. The courtyard connects the dining room and living room, and thanks to Mexico City's climate, the courtyard can be used as an extension of the dining room and living room. Light plays a very important role in the house since all spaces have a different quality of light depending on their use.

© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo

Escobedo Soliz
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Nakasone House / Escobedo Soliz" [Casa Nakasone / Escobedo Soliz] 07 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936990/nakasone-house-escobedo-soliz/> ISSN 0719-8884

