Sierra Fría House/ ESRAWE

Sierra Fría House/ ESRAWE

© César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar + 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: ESRAWE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 576.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Grupo Arca, San Anselmo, Weitzer Parkett
  • Creative Director: Héctor Esrawe
  • Project Leader: Ángel Campos
  • Design Team: Javier García-Rivera, Michele Bajona, Alessandro Sperdutti, Juan Pablo Uribe, Eduardo González, Daniela Pulido, Daniel Torres, Enrique Tovar, Luis Escobar, Abraham Carrillo, Moisés González, Lupita Godínez, Arturo Aquino, Yair Ugarte
  • Mep: COR Ingeniería
  • Structure: CARUNTI
  • Lighting: LUA Luz en Arquitectura
  • Landscaping: Entorno Taller de Paisaje
  • Consultants: Leydam Consultores SC
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. The request was for an intimate space for a four-person family. A search for promoting spaces of encounter and interaction, fostering an introspective relationship, isolated from the exterior. A series of volumes, in a horseshoe shape, reveal themselves and unwind throughout the way.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The continuity of the facade, expressed by a single material (brick), contributes to the monolithic and introspective character of the concept. The multiple volumes shaping it become the skin containing and framing the privacy. When entering the house a continuously-flowing space is revealed surrounding the garden, the element that brings it all together and the core of the design, which is visible from all of the rooms and common spaces.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The architectural program includes a garden, four bedrooms, a studio, living room, dining room, kitchen, outdoor patio, wine cellar, and rooftop terrace.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Project gallery

Cite: "Sierra Fría House/ ESRAWE" [Casa Sierra Fría / ESRAWE] 02 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934623/sierra-fria-house-esrawe/> ISSN 0719-8884

