MMG – My Montessori Garden Preschool / HGAA

Kindergarten • Vietnam Architects: HGAA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Duc Nguyen

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project INAX Bạch Mã , Conwood , Hoa Phat , Xingfa Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Nguyen Van Thu

Design Team: Nguyen Minh Duc, Nguyen Van Tinh

Text description provided by the architects. Montessori is an educational method originating in Europe in the early 20th century, and has been developing in Vietnam in recent years. This method respects the independence of children, creates an environment for them to explore and feel the world through their own senses. My Montessori Garden is a Montessori-oriented preschool. We, together with the investor, want to create a garden - a natural space for children, a classroom between the trees and flowers.

The construction site is located in a residential area in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh, one of the fastest growing cities in Vietnam. We seek changes through the simple but valuable things we can do for children. Because the land is only leased for 5-10 years, we need to find a simple construction structure that can be quickly installed, has little impact on the existing land and can easily be relocated to the other location when needed.

Finally, we come up with steel structure solution, creating 2 blocks of steel frame classes, surrounded by gardens. Outside these 2 blocks is a trellis system of steel frame and wire mesh, so we have 2 gardens, one with big trees on the ground and one with fruit vines above, connected by a system of 3 iron stairs and overhead walkways, forming a continuous cycle of circulation in garden. Children will have more space to move from the ground to the top and back down, which will become an interesting discovery space. They can run around and look at the plants, touch them and watch them grow every day. In this garden, children can learn how to plant and care for fruit vines, seasonal vegetables, and their favorite flowers.

Although the land area is not large, only about 600m2, the investor is determined to dedicate more than 50% of the land to the garden, to create a learning space close to nature in which children can learn, connect and interact with nature more often than the regular classes.

In terms of micro-climate, the tree garden surrounding the classroom also creates a cool and quiet atmosphere for the classrooms, while creating views and green landscapes for all classes. In an effort to seek change from simple but bold architectural solutions - creating a classroom in the middle of a garden right in the heart of the city, we hope to contribute to improving the quality of educational spaces, inspire the next changes.