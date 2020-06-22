Ryogoku Yuya Edoyu Spa / Kubo Tsushima Architects

+ 28

Spa • Sumida City, Japan Architects: Kubo Tsushima Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 802 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: KIKUKAWA KOGYO , Nagoya Mosaic-Tile

Lead Architects: HideakKubo, Kubo Tsushima Architects

Construction Management: AXS SATOW Incorporated

Structure Design: TIS&PARTNERS

Facility Design: Zo Consulting Engineers

Lightning Design: Atsushi Sugio

Graphic Design: AWATSUJI design

Construction: Matsui Kensetsu

Spaces that can be Enjoyed by Wandering - Ryogoku Yuya Edoyu is a spa facility facing Hokusai Street, located in between the Edo-Tokyo Museum and the Sumida Hokusai Museum. We designed an annex to the existing public bathhouse. Our addition increased the total floor space of the facility twofold. We furthermore completely renovated the facility while keeping a certain portion of the existing interior intact. While staying true to Hokusai's world, in our design, we also tried to emphasize the concept of the word “yu” in Edo-yu, which means “freely wandering and enjoying.” Our design thus allows the facility's visitors to enjoy the experience of wandering through various "nooks of comfort" created throughout the bathhouse.

Facade reminiscent of noren (bathhouse curtains) wavering in the wind - Our facade design seeks to recall the image of fresh, whitish gray bathhouse noren (split curtains hung outside the bathhouse entrance) wavering refreshingly in the wind. Aluminum panels punctured with an Edo komon pattern (Hokusai loved komon patterns, which are intricate dye patterns that were popular during the Edo period) contain vertical slits that blur the joint between the new annex and the existing building, making the two buildings appear as a unified whole.

The seigaiha pattern (depicting waves in the blue ocean) pierced in the facade gradually disappears as it nears the upper floors of the building, representing the refined tastes of the people of the Edo period, for whom the intricateness of these patterns was a source of competition (for the more intricate the pattern, the more skilled the artisans that lords had).

Column-less Space Realized through an RC Thick Wall and Floor Structure - The annex is designed with no columns or beams, through the use of an RC thick wall and floor structure. We designed small spaces through the use of bathtubs, furniture, finishing materials, ceilings and differences in lighting environments - all so that they would form a continuous sequence. This allowed us to create a layered landscape upon which a maximum of 400 visitors can all enjoy and find their very own nooks of comfort.

Baths Floating in the Clouds - For the women's bath, we wanted to create a space of baths floating in the clouds. Starting with the kakeyu (water poured on oneself before entering the bath) to the high concentration carbonated bath to the jet bath to the water bath, we designed the bathtubs in unique cloud shapes at different heights so that visitors can wander and enjoy the various styles of the baths. The cloud-like ceiling contains lighting and exhaust vents.