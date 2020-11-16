Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum / Steven Holl Architects

Save this picture! © Richard Barnes, courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Principal: Steven Holl

Partner In Charge: Chris McVoy

Senior Associate: Olaf Schmidt

Associate : Filipe Taboada

Associate Architects: Kendall/Heaton Associates, Inc. | Housto, Laurence C. Burns, Jr.; Saman Ahmadi, Principals

Restaurant Architect Steven Harris Architects : Steven Harris, Principal, in collaboration with Lucien Rees Roberts

Landscape Design: Deborah Nevins & Associates in collaboration with Nevins & Benito Landscape Architecture, D.P.C. | New York Deborah Nevins; Mario Benito, Principals

City: Houston

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to display the Museum’s collections of modern and contemporary art, the three-story, 237,213-square-foot Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, designed by Steven Holl Architects, houses 102,366 square feet of exhibition space on its two upper floors, its entry-level and two underground pedestrian tunnels.

Of 183,528 square feet in total program space, 56 percent is committed to the display of works of art and the 215-seat theater for film screenings. Underground parking comprises 53,685 square feet.

Additional features include a restaurant and café overlooking the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden, designed by Isamu Noguchi. The pair of pedestrian tunnels connect the Kinder Building to the Museum’s existing gallery buildings and the new Glassell School of Art.