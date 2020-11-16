Submit a Project Advertise
Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum / Steven Holl Architects

Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum / Steven Holl Architects

© Richard Barnes, courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Houston, United States
  • Principal:Steven Holl
  • Partner In Charge:Chris McVoy
  • Senior Associate:Olaf Schmidt
  • Associate :Filipe Taboada
  • Associate Architects:Kendall/Heaton Associates, Inc. | Housto, Laurence C. Burns, Jr.; Saman Ahmadi, Principals
  • Restaurant Architect Steven Harris Architects :Steven Harris, Principal, in collaboration with Lucien Rees Roberts
  • Landscape Design:Deborah Nevins & Associates in collaboration with Nevins & Benito Landscape Architecture, D.P.C. | New York Deborah Nevins; Mario Benito, Principals
  • Project Manager:Matthew Snellgrove, Legends
  • Structural Engineers:Cardno Haynes Whaley Guy Nordenson and Associates
  • Mep Engineer:ICOR Associates
  • Civil Engineer:Walter P. Moore & Associates
  • Climate Engineers:Transsolar
  • Lighting Consultant:L’Observatoire International
  • Cost Estimator:Venue Cost Consultants
  • Façade Consultant:Knippers Helbig
  • Glass:Gartner Permasteelisa
  • Leed Commissioning:Loring Engineers
  • Water Feature:Waterscapes
  • City:Houston
© Richard Barnes, courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Text description provided by the architects. Designed to display the Museum’s collections of modern and contemporary art, the three-story, 237,213-square-foot Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, designed by Steven Holl Architects, houses 102,366 square feet of exhibition space on its two upper floors, its entry-level and two underground pedestrian tunnels.

Of 183,528 square feet in total program space, 56 percent is committed to the display of works of art and the 215-seat theater for film screenings. Underground parking comprises 53,685 square feet.

Additional features include a restaurant and café overlooking the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden, designed by Isamu Noguchi. The pair of pedestrian tunnels connect the Kinder Building to the Museum’s existing gallery buildings and the new Glassell School of Art.

Project location

Address:5500 Main St, Houston, TX 77004, United States

Steven Holl Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumUnited States
Cite: "Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum / Steven Holl Architects" 16 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951508/nancy-and-rich-kinder-museum-steven-holl-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

