Greenery Curtain House / HGAA

Houses • Mạo Khê, Vietnam Architects: HGAA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Duc Nguyen

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project American Standard Bạch Mã , Conwood , Kim Son , Xingfa Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Nguyen Van Thu

Design Team: Tran Mai Phuong, Vu An Tuan Minh, Nham Huy Hieu

City: Mạo Khê

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The house is built in Mao Khe, a growing area of ​​urban and economic construction of Quang Ninh province, Vietnam. This land is also a mining center of mineral coal in Quang Ninh province. In the past this area had low environmental quality due to mining operations, and recently the quality of the air and urban has been much improved.

When approaching this project, we pay much attention to creating a house with a fresh atmosphere and close to nature. The owner of the house is an elderly couple, they are accustomed to a simple, quiet life, except on weekends, when the child's family visits. Everything is focused on the garden, the fish pond and the architectural space.

The house has a main floor and a small space above for reading and worship. From outside to inside, through the red brick wall is a layer of green trees covering the house. There are many layers of vegetation such as shade trees, shrubs, and creepers that hang down from the roof, forming a cover, preventing dust and urban noise. The main spaces are arranged around an inner courtyard in the middle of the house, creating a peaceful, quiet radial space, separate from the outside city.

The spaces in the house are surrounded by nature, oriented towards nature and facing each other, forming an introverted space, helping to connect people with nature, with people, and with themselves. From every position in the house, people can see each other, and see trees, water, aquariums…. From there it is possible to feel nature in the form of air, sound, and light.

The main materials in the house are red bricks and bare concrete, creating a rustic, close, human feeling. Materials are also an important element to create architectural space, create emotions with people and enhance the beauty of nature and architectural space. Through this project, we want to use simple methods, common local materials, to create an emotional living space, close to people and with nature.