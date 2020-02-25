World
Landaburu House / Jordi Hidalgo Tané

Landaburu House / Jordi Hidalgo Tané

© José Hevia

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Bera, Spain
  • Architects: Jordi Hidalgo Tané
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 430.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Parkflex
  • Technical Architect: Julen Lekuona
  • Collaborators: Guillaume Larraufie
  • Promotor: Gorka Ibargoyen Prieto
  • Contractor: Joseba Genua Santamaria, Parklex
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. A few kilometers from Bera, the "Landaburu borda" is a small traditional building, anchored in the magnificent landscape of the Navarre mountains.

© José Hevia
Sections
Sections
© José Hevia

To work in this exceptional location is an exercise of respect to the fragile building and especially to the mystical power of the Navarra mountains, rich in history and legends. The program consist in a rural house with a few rooms site in the existing building, and a spacious annex living area with kitchen built inside the mountain becoming part of it, as if the annex had been there before the old construction was built.

© José Hevia
Plan
Plan
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

All construct in concrete and wood. Sheltered inside the “cave”, we observes the magnificent landscape that is in front of us.

© José Hevia

Todo en hormigón y madera. Cobijados en el interior del monte, como en una cueva, observaremos el magnífico paisaje que se nos abre ante nosotros.

© José Hevia

