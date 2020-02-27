De Capoc Resort / IDIN Architects

Save this picture! © Depth of Field Company Limited

+ 61

Architect In Charge: IDIN Architects, Jeravej Hongsakul, Eakgaluk Sirijariyawat, Mita Viriyavattanakul

Interior Architect: IDIN Architects, Jureerat Korvanichakul

Clients: De Capoc Resort Company Limited

Structural Engineer: Pakanut Siriprasopsothron

System Engineers: Eakachai Hamhomvong , Panot Kuakoolwong

Contractor: Wimutti Construction Limited Partnership

Save this picture! © Depth of Field Company Limited

Text description provided by the architects. Lying on the enormous slope land in the midst of the mountain ranges, the De Capoc project is a resort located in the Khaokho District where is massively famous for retreating area and being one of the best places to view the sea of mist in Thailand. Being surrounded by abundant trees and mountains, the project site is extremely full of nature. Therefore, the main concept of the project is to maximize the guests’ connection with the context.

Save this picture! © Depth of Field Company Limited

Save this picture! © Depth of Field Company Limited

In order to achieve that, all design processes from factors as planning building settings to selecting materials must collaborate together. The project’s layout is designed to scatter each function due to hierarchy in seeing view. First of all, the designer locates lobby at the lowest part of the land where barely sees the views then the path slowly leading guests up to the main facility areas, including all-day dining and swimming pools, where are the most beautiful points; during the way up, the spectacular scenario is gradually revealed to guests.

Save this picture! © Depth of Field Company Limited

Save this picture! © Depth of Field Company Limited

At the top of the land stands the guestroom building. Every room is rotated forty five degree from building’s axis for maximizing the view. This also create privacy and entrance tree court for each room. Similarly, the idea of opening court applies to the villas as well; there is an outdoor shower space at the center of the villa allowing guests to feel the famous mist in rainy and winter seasons. The villas are intentionally arranged following the natural contour level. In addition, guests can experience relaxed siting and laying on the net, in front of the villas, as its name, De Capoc, a Spanish word meaning a fibrous substance of the ceiba tree.

Save this picture! © Depth of Field Company Limited

Save this picture! © Depth of Field Company Limited

To add more characteristics of Kho trees which are the origin of the area name, Khaokho meaning the mountains with full of Kho trees, the pattern of diagonal lines in the tree’s leaf is taken to design several parts in the resort. For the material issues, the color which is painted throughout the project is first mixed with the soil remaining from the underground construction. Its extraordinary orange-red color along with the pine wood harmoniously blend all buildings with the surrounding nature.