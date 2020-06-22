Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Casa R / Orma Architettura

Casa R / Orma Architettura

Save this project
Casa R / Orma Architettura

© David Giancatarina © Julien Kerdraon © Julien Kerdraon © Julien Kerdraon + 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sotta, France
Save this picture!
© Julien Kerdraon
© Julien Kerdraon

Text description provided by the architects. Casa R project is established in a sensitive and complex landscape. Located at the very end of the village of Sotta (South Corsica), where the urban development area ended.

Save this picture!
© David Giancatarina
© David Giancatarina

The ground is a succession of rocks with a huge vertical drop, facing Omu di Cagna Mountain Range.  In order to rightly insert the volume between two rocky spurs, we imagined a very simple and vertical house that would have a minimum impact on the ground. 

Save this picture!
© David Giancatarina
© David Giancatarina
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Julien Kerdraon
© Julien Kerdraon

Taking into account its context and a tight budget, this project is very mineral and made as a simple volume sandblasted concrete in order to highlight its aggregate that converse with the surrounding rocks.

Save this picture!
© Julien Kerdraon
© Julien Kerdraon

Imagined as a stone bloc built to shelter a program, this work has very different interior ambiances made of different heights and wood windows.

Save this picture!
© David Giancatarina
© David Giancatarina

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Orma Architettura
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses France
Cite: "Casa R / Orma Architettura" 22 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941998/casa-r-orma-architettura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream