Church Point House / CHROFI

Text description provided by the architects. The design responds to a steep one-directional Western facing site overlooking Sydney’s Pittwater.

A large sunken courtyard is cut into the escarpment at the rear of the dwelling, providing a meditative and calming outlook from adjoining spaces, a juxtaposition to the site’s expansive and sometimes extreme primary aspect.

Transparency within the dwelling’s core provides interconnectivity between these contrasting edges allowing the habitants to experience an ever-changing quality of light and atmosphere, whilst connecting to the landscape.