Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards

After two weeks of open voting in the 16th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers have meticulously narrowed down a pool of almost 4,000 projects to a select group of 75 finalists spanning 15 categories. This year's awards honor the pinnacle of design, innovation, and sustainability on a global scale, showcasing an exceptional range of projects within the shortlist. As a crowdsourced award, we take pride in affirming that your selections authentically mirror the current state of architecture, and the caliber of this year's finalists further underscores the excellence and diversity prevalent in the field.

Best Applied Products

Villa Ardjuno / Jettaliving (Indonesia)

PETS & HUMAN - Positive House / Studio ruizvelazquez (Spain)

Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos (Portugal)

House C / InOrder Studio (Taiwan)

Residential Park Lozen / IPA - Architecture and more (Bulgaria)

Commercial Architecture

Yashobhoomi Complex / IDOM + CP Kukreja Architects (India)

Onça Warehouse / Estudio Pedro Haruf (Brazil)

COOSH Boutique Store / Sivak+Partners Studio (Ukraine)

Vibra Caffé + Concept Store / Miguel Amado Arquitectos (Portugal)

Angkor Market / UAD Architects (Cambodia)

Cultural Architecture

Diriyah Art Futures Contemporary Art Hub / Schiattarella Associati (Saudi Arabia)

Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian / Kengo Kuma & Associates + OODA + VDLA (Portugal)

Blue House / Wei Chieh Kung + Lydia Ya Chu Chang (Taiwan)

Baruthane Cultural Center / Per Se Architecture (Turkey)

Guiré Yéro Bocar Library / croixmariebourdon architectes associés (Senegal)

Educational Architecture

Duling Educational and Cultural Centre / Elisabeth Lee (China)

J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani (Lebanon)

Organic Research & Training Centre / Sejpal & Raje Architects (India)

MOVA Teacher Innovation Center / OPUS (Colombia)

Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio (Morocco)

Healthcare Architecture

Trosten Floating Sauna / Estudio Herreros (Norway)

Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN (Czech Republic)

Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab (India)

De Sibbe Shelter House for Children / Atelier M Architects + Planners bv (Belgium)

Burtinle District Hospital / Architectural Pioneering Consultants (Somalia)

Hospitality Architecture

The Elysée Montmartre Hotel / Policrónica (France)

Tanatap Frame Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) (Indonesia)

MO.CA Mobile House / IAAC (Spain)

ESCĀ CUEVA Restaurant / Badie Architects (Egypt)

Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift (India)

Houses

Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO (Iran)

Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects (India)

Donavan House / PIMAA (Portugal)

Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya (India)

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura (Brazil)

Housing

Corridor Building / Pereda Han Estudio (Mexico)

Fazenda Canuanã School Staff Village / Rosenbaum + Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados (Brazil)

La Maison D'Egypte Student Dormitory / Dar Arafa Architecture + SAM architecture (France)

Sahra Residential Building / MA Office (Iran)

Xewa Sowé Center for Orphans / Corentin Dalon + Arianna Fabrizi De Biani + Doryan Kuschner + Florian Mahieu (Benin)

Industrial Architecture

Plant Nursery / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG (Brazil)

Waste To Energy Campus / INI Design Studio (India)

MAAL Wines / Mora Hughes Arquitectos (Argentina)

Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma (Mexico)

Almazara Acesur / Mollinedo Arquitectura (Spain)

Interior Architecture

Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi (Saudi Arabia)

Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB (India)

Fika Café / NAAW (Kazakhstan)

UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF (South Korea)

NIO House Amsterdam / MVRDV (The Netherlands)

Offices

DOJO Office Headquarter Berlin / UNDPLUS (Germany)

Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo (Brazil)

PROUD Office / BodinChapa Architects (Thailand)

JAX-MOC Offices / BRICKLAB (Saudi Arabia)

ZUR3 Data Center / Gruner&Friends (Switzerland)

Public & Landscape Architecture

Reconstruction Uspenska Square in Dnipro / Architectural Team of Dmytro Volyk and Ksenia Donetska (Ukraine)

Rita Lee Park - Legacy of the Olympic Park / Ecomimesis Soluções Ecológicas (Brazil)

Immersive Resilience Garden / Changyeob Lee + Studio ReBuild (South Korea)

Chaki Wasi, Artisanal Center of the Shalalá Community / La Cabina de la Curiosidad (Ecuador)

Shodoshima the Gate Lounge / VUILD Inc. (Japan)

Religious Architecture

Zebun Nessa Mosque / Studio Morphogenesis (Bangladesh)

Ballie Mosque / Commonsense Studio (Albania)

Mausoleum for Two / Cristian Yazigi (Chile)

First Narayever Synagogue / LGA Architectural Partners (Canada)

the Breeze Hall / SHISUO design office (China)

Small Scale & Installations

Mirador del Duende / Universidad Católica de Pereira (Colombia)

Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger (Latvia)

Kanna Pavillion / Laure Friès Architecture (France)

People Pavilion, Elevated Ground / sp/n + nerd studio (Thailand)

The Bothy and Tùr at Cuningar Loop / jmarchitects (United Kingdom)

Sports Architecture

Ferdinand E. Marcos Stadium / WTA Architecture and Design Studio (Philippines)

Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ (France)

Multisport Pavilion / OAOB architecture (Spain)

Padel 1.8.5 / Salto Studio (Portugal)

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Conversion / gmp Architects + L35 Architects + Ribas&Ribas Architects (Spain)

