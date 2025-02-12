Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards

Save

After two weeks of open voting in the 16th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers have meticulously narrowed down a pool of almost 4,000 projects to a select group of 75 finalists spanning 15 categories. This year's awards honor the pinnacle of design, innovation, and sustainability on a global scale, showcasing an exceptional range of projects within the shortlist. As a crowdsourced award, we take pride in affirming that your selections authentically mirror the current state of architecture, and the caliber of this year's finalists further underscores the excellence and diversity prevalent in the field.

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

Best Applied Products

Villa Ardjuno / Jettaliving (Indonesia)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 57 of 76
© Indra Wiras

PETS & HUMAN - Positive House / Studio ruizvelazquez (Spain)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 76 of 76
© Nacho Uribe Salazar

Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos (Portugal)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 60 of 76
© Jorge Figanier Castro

House C / InOrder Studio (Taiwan)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 75 of 76
© studio vwp

Residential Park Lozen / IPA - Architecture and more (Bulgaria)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 39 of 76
© Dian Stanchev

Commercial Architecture

Yashobhoomi Complex / IDOM + CP Kukreja Architects (India)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 42 of 76
© Umang Shah

Onça Warehouse / Estudio Pedro Haruf (Brazil)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 73 of 76
© Manuel Sá

COOSH Boutique Store / Sivak+Partners Studio (Ukraine)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 55 of 76
Courtesy of Sivak+Partners Studio

Vibra Caffé + Concept Store / Miguel Amado Arquitectos (Portugal)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 45 of 76
© Sofia Dourado

Angkor Market / UAD Architects (Cambodia)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 49 of 76
© Oudompheaktra Ang

Cultural Architecture

Diriyah Art Futures Contemporary Art Hub / Schiattarella Associati (Saudi Arabia)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 36 of 76
© Mohamed Somji

Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian / Kengo Kuma & Associates + OODA + VDLA (Portugal)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 43 of 76
© Fernando Guerra

Blue House / Wei Chieh Kung + Lydia Ya Chu Chang (Taiwan)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 46 of 76
© Studio Millspace

Baruthane Cultural Center / Per Se Architecture (Turkey)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 52 of 76
© Egemen Karakaya

Guiré Yéro Bocar Library / croixmariebourdon architectes associés (Senegal)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 71 of 76
© Sabine Crouzet-Bourdon, croixmariebourdon architectes associés

Educational Architecture

Duling Educational and Cultural Centre / Elisabeth Lee (China)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 54 of 76
© Jin Weiqi (Macau University of Science and Technology)

J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani (Lebanon)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 47 of 76
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

Organic Research & Training Centre / Sejpal & Raje Architects (India)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 44 of 76
© Santosh Kardak

MOVA Teacher Innovation Center / OPUS (Colombia)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 69 of 76
© Isaac Ramirez

Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio (Morocco)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 37 of 76
© Omar Tajmouati

Healthcare Architecture

Trosten Floating Sauna / Estudio Herreros (Norway)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 50 of 76
© Einar Aslaksen

Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN (Czech Republic)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 38 of 76
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab (India)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 35 of 76
© Kuber Shah

De Sibbe Shelter House for Children / Atelier M Architects + Planners bv (Belgium)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 59 of 76
© Jolien Fagard

Burtinle District Hospital / Architectural Pioneering Consultants (Somalia)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 48 of 76
© Lucas Sager

Hospitality Architecture

The Elysée Montmartre Hotel / Policrónica (France)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 51 of 76
© Julien Labrousse

Tanatap Frame Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) (Indonesia)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 65 of 76
© Mario Wibowo

MO.CA Mobile House / IAAC (Spain)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 67 of 76
© Adrià Goula

ESCĀ CUEVA Restaurant / Badie Architects (Egypt)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 53 of 76
© Nour El-Refai

Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift (India)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 40 of 76
© Vivek Eadara

Houses

Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO (Iran)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 63 of 76
© Ali Ghalambor

Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects (India)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 68 of 76
© MKG studio

Donavan House / PIMAA (Portugal)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 56 of 76
© Ricardo Cruz

Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya (India)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 72 of 76
© Pranit Bora

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura (Brazil)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 64 of 76
© Pedro Kok

Housing

Corridor Building / Pereda Han Estudio (Mexico)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 66 of 76
© Delfoz Fotografía de Arquitectura

Fazenda Canuanã School Staff Village / Rosenbaum + Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados (Brazil)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 61 of 76
© Pedro Kok

La Maison D'Egypte Student Dormitory / Dar Arafa Architecture + SAM architecture (France)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 62 of 76
© Georges & Samuel ( The GS Studio)

Sahra Residential Building / MA Office (Iran)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 70 of 76
© Mahmood Ebrahimi

Xewa Sowé Center for Orphans / Corentin Dalon + Arianna Fabrizi De Biani + Doryan Kuschner + Florian Mahieu (Benin)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 33 of 76
© Corentin Dalon, Arianna Fabrizi De Biani, Doryan Kuschner, Florian Mahieu

Industrial Architecture

Plant Nursery / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG (Brazil)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 31 of 76
© Sofia Vasconcelos

Waste To Energy Campus / INI Design Studio (India)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 34 of 76
© INI Design Studio

MAAL Wines / Mora Hughes Arquitectos (Argentina)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 32 of 76
© Luis Abba

Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma (Mexico)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 74 of 76
© Zaickz Moz

Almazara Acesur / Mollinedo Arquitectura (Spain)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 41 of 76
© Jesús Granada

Interior Architecture

Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi (Saudi Arabia)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 27 of 76
© Mansor Alsofi

Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB (India)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 29 of 76
© The Fishy Project

Fika Café / NAAW (Kazakhstan)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 30 of 76
© Damir Otegen

UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF (South Korea)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 26 of 76
© Kwon Byungguk

NIO House Amsterdam / MVRDV (The Netherlands)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 28 of 76
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Offices

DOJO Office Headquarter Berlin / UNDPLUS (Germany)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 25 of 76
© Yves Sucksdorff

Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo (Brazil)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 23 of 76
© Manuel Sá

PROUD Office / BodinChapa Architects (Thailand)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 21 of 76
© Rungkit Charoenwat

JAX-MOC Offices / BRICKLAB (Saudi Arabia)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 22 of 76
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

ZUR3 Data Center / Gruner&Friends (Switzerland)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 24 of 76
© Gruner&Friends

Public & Landscape Architecture

Reconstruction Uspenska Square in Dnipro / Architectural Team of Dmytro Volyk and Ksenia Donetska (Ukraine)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 17 of 76
© Andrey Avdeenko

Rita Lee Park - Legacy of the Olympic Park / Ecomimesis Soluções Ecológicas (Brazil)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 20 of 76
© Rafael Salim

Immersive Resilience Garden / Changyeob Lee + Studio ReBuild (South Korea)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 19 of 76
Courtesy of Studio ReBuild

Chaki Wasi, Artisanal Center of the Shalalá Community / La Cabina de la Curiosidad (Ecuador)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 18 of 76
© Marie Combette

Shodoshima the Gate Lounge / VUILD Inc. (Japan)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 15 of 76
© Takumi Ota

Religious Architecture

Zebun Nessa Mosque / Studio Morphogenesis (Bangladesh)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 16 of 76
© Asif Salman

Ballie Mosque / Commonsense Studio (Albania)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 13 of 76
© Besart Cani

Mausoleum for Two / Cristian Yazigi (Chile)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 14 of 76
© Pablo Casals

First Narayever Synagogue / LGA Architectural Partners (Canada)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 12 of 76
© doublespace Photography

the Breeze Hall / SHISUO design office (China)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 11 of 76
© Runzi Zhu

Small Scale & Installations

Mirador del Duende / Universidad Católica de Pereira (Colombia)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 7 of 76
Courtesy of Intersemestral “Laboratorio de Construcción 2023”

Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger (Latvia)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 8 of 76
© Ana Barros

Kanna Pavillion / Laure Friès Architecture (France)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 4 of 76
© David Foessel

People Pavilion, Elevated Ground / sp/n + nerd studio (Thailand)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 5 of 76
© Atelier247

The Bothy and Tùr at Cuningar Loop / jmarchitects (United Kingdom)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 9 of 76
© Keith Hunter Photography

Sports Architecture

Ferdinand E. Marcos Stadium / WTA Architecture and Design Studio (Philippines)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 58 of 76
© Edward Simon

Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ (France)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 2 of 76
© Camille Gharbi

Multisport Pavilion / OAOB architecture (Spain)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 10 of 76
© Alberto Amores

Padel 1.8.5 / Salto Studio (Portugal)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 3 of 76
© Tadeu Machado

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Conversion / gmp Architects + L35 Architects + Ribas&Ribas Architects (Spain)

Save this picture!
Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 6 of 76
© Marcus Bredt

Join us in the final phase of the awards — your vote is crucial in selecting the winners. The results will be announced on February 20th. Cast your vote now and be a part of celebrating the best architecture of the year.

Vote Here

About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Romullo Baratto. "Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards" 12 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026738/meet-the-75-finalists-of-the-archdaily-2025-building-of-the-year-awards> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags