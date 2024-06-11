People Pavilion, Elevated Ground / sp/n

+ 8

Design Director: Irin Siriwattanagul

Architect: Nathaphon Phantounarakul

Lighting Designer: Panumart Siriwattanagul

Architecture Offices: nerd studio

City: Khet Phra Nakhon

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The “People Pavilion” begins by approaching the concept of “Livable Scape,” simulating the opportunities by repurposing the Garden space of Bangkok City Hall during non-operational hours. This is achieved by creating a “public” space in the form of a pavilion that serves as a meeting place where people can meet, gather, encounter, have conversations, discuss, and support different activities for people in various roles.

The initiative idea aims to break down the bold boundaries between the city contexts and the enclosed green space within the buildings. Dissolving this clear-cut line will be achieved by creating temporal public spaces that support community activities in the surrounding area. Through design and flexibility in programming, the Pavilion creates an inviting environment where people can gather, socialize, and participate in various activities. It serves as a catalyst for community engagement and interactions among individuals from diverse backgrounds. Whether it’s hosting cultural events, educational workshops, or simply providing a serene setting for relaxation, the Pavilion offers something for everyone.

The roof area of the pavilion is experimented with a ‘patch’ of grass, the same type as the original lawn in this site, providing a natural quality that allows sunlight to filter through. It creates shade similar to the tree canopy. Dried and decomposed grass increases gaps that willingly allow sunlight and artificial lighting to pass through, varying throughout the day and during the event time. From the entrance of the venue, the roof will introduce itself as an elevated ground and gradually shift to forming a roof definition when you walk closer to the pavilion. The lightweight systematic structures are constructed as lightweight parameters, defining sets of proxemic zones. Additionally, free-form circular seatings are specifically formed by different sizes and distances in various locations. These positive and negative spaces are incorporated to enable the situation of gathering or dispersal for diverse groups of people based on the size and type of activities.

People Pavilion had been pre-programmed as a guideline activity throughout the Bangkok Design Week 2024 in the Phra-Nakhon district, which was hosted and curated by Urban Ally. It held a variety of community events from passive to active spectrum, such as the opening event, podcast urban talk, chill and resting spot, student workshop, music performance, interactive performance, and Live DJ, respectively. Several spontaneous activities were added by the people who visited and were interested throughout the weeks. The People Pavilion during Bangkok Design Week 2024 served as a conversation between peoples, urban space, and urban dynamics.