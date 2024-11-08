Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Angkor Market / UAD Architects

Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeAngkor Market / UAD Architects - Image 3 of 23Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Image 4 of 23Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Image 5 of 23Angkor Market / UAD Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Market
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
  • Architects: UAD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oudompheaktra Ang
  • Lead Architects: Mengly Khuth, Visal Nuon
Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Oudompheaktra Ang

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on Preah Sihanouk Ave, linking the northern route that leads to Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and downtown of Siem Reap, Angkor Market is a two-story red brick building, surrounded by a century's worth of cultural heritage Raffles Grand Hotel d'Angkor, Angkor National Museum and Amansara Resort. We aim to activate a gap in the urban fabric and create a new gathering spot while maintaining the harmony of the existing neighborhood. The market comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, stationery, and household appliances that contribute to making people's shopping experiences pleasurable.

Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Oudompheaktra Ang
Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Image 17 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Image 3 of 23
© Oudompheaktra Ang
Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Image 4 of 23
© Oudompheaktra Ang

The market is eager to support local farmers from Kulen Mountain, where the area has historical significance, and dedicates its space to exhibiting and selling fruits and vegetables that are sourced locally. Design with utility in mind, the project has a pure architectural style. Its primary components include concrete, metal, and traditional building materials, including locally red bricks and handcrafted Khmer tiles, all of which were chosen for their practicality.

Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Image 10 of 23
© Oudompheaktra Ang
Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Oudompheaktra Ang

The exposed brick façade creates a timeless, earthy, and natural appearance to enhance the surrounding architectural character. From a structural point of view, the stability of brick walls is solely dependent on their wavy shape and brick bonding. Palm trees are positioned at street level, creating a visual link with the brick façade. At ground level, A large entrance space, with higher ceilings as you move in, is covered in delicately patterned shadows created by the gentle natural light that filters through the latticework and tropical garden.

Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Image 23 of 23
Sketch
Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Image 5 of 23
© Oudompheaktra Ang

The architects blend color, light, height, and other factors to generate circulation and sensations for navigating. Colorful terrazzo floors and design features create a unique experience for customers to easily locate the products they need. Using a mix of warm and cool materials to draw attention and strategic lighting creates an ambiance that sparks creativity.

Angkor Market / UAD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Oudompheaktra Ang

