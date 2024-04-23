Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Lebanon
  5. J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani

J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani

Save

J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeJ. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, WindowsJ. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Image 4 of 25J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Exterior Photography, FacadeJ. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Library, University
Blat, Lebanon
  • Architects: Anna Torriani, Lorenzo Pagnamenta
  • City: Blat
  • Country: Lebanon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

Text description provided by the architects. The Lebanese American University commissioned Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani to design a new Library and a Central Administration building on its Byblos Campus—above the city of Jbeil (or Byblos), where the Phoenicians codified the world’s first phonetic alphabet. The excavated rock and the bare mountain above the site were my first impressions while visiting the Byblos Campus area. Thus, the exposed sedimentary rock and the complex, stratified history of the region became the main inspiration for APT’s design.

Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Image 17 of 25
Layering Diagram
Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

Another source of inspiration was the challenge of embracing Lebanon’s powerful light in full while softening it for diffused interior illumination. Both the library and the administration buildings are placed adjacent to the excavated rock, forming an open amphitheater, an unexpected inviting space, with the rock as a backdrop, juxtaposing the natural with the man-made. The new structures are conceived as dynamic forms, and their exterior skins are layered, providing shade and optimizing diffused light inside according to the orientation.

Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Image 4 of 25
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Image 16 of 25
Functional Plan Diagram

The interior spaces of the library are developed around a large atrium that acts like a hub, brings great luminosity, and allows for natural air circulation. In the design, the exterior spaces flow seamlessly inside, creating connectivity between the two. The interior spaces are fluid, open, and transparent. Throughout the project, the contrast between solid and transparent is apparent. During the day, the building facades are opaque and become more transparent in the evening. Above the amphitheater, a concrete wall displays the carvings of four alphabets that were historically used throughout the immediate Jbeil region.

Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Image 9 of 25
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Image 20 of 25
Cross Section. Diagram
Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Interior Photography, Chair
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

Passive features inspired by the local typology are incorporated into the design: the double outer skin, Mashrabiya inspired, allows for shading, ventilation, and light diffusion, and the main open atrium acts like a chimney vent; detaching the buildings from the rock allows the Mediterranean sea breeze to circulate and ventilate the outdoor amphitheater and café areas. The solutions for natural ventilation and natural light team up together with photovoltaic solar panels to greatly reduce the reliance on and consumption of electrical energy, a scarce commodity in Lebanon.

Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Image 7 of 25
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Image 21 of 25
Cross Section
Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Image 12 of 25
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

The library and ancillary spaces create synergy among scholarly activities and social life while providing common ground for diverse student activities and forms of information: an inclusive space for exchange, communication, learning, and understanding. The wellbeing of the users, the main goal of both the Lebanese American University and the architects, is overall enhanced by the diffused light and serene atmosphere, accessibility at all levels, the continuous views to the exterior, the ample choice of study spaces inside and outside, and the custom-designed, ergonomic furniture crafted by local artisans.

Save this picture!
J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani - Image 15 of 25
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:4M77+G8R, Blat, Lebanon

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityLebanon
Cite: "J. G. Jabbra Library and R. Nassar Central Administration Building / Atelier Pagnamenta Torriani" 23 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015879/j-g-jabbra-library-and-r-nassar-central-administration-building-atelier-pagnamenta-torriani> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags