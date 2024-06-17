Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi

Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 2 of 39Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 3 of 39Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 4 of 39Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 5 of 39

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Hail, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: Faris Alosaimi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mansor Alsofi
  • Head Of Design: Faris Alosaimi
  • City: Hail
  • Country: Saudi Arabia
Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 6 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi

Text description provided by the architects. Camel Step Coffee Roaster in Hail, Saudi Arabia, is an exceptional destination that seamlessly blends the aesthetics of design with high-quality specialty coffee. Located in a historic building rich with the essence of the past, the roastery has been meticulously renovated to reflect a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity.

Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 2 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi

The use of natural granite stone sourced from the Hail region adds an authentic local touch, enhancing both the interior and exterior design. The floors, designed with crushed red granite mixed with concrete, provide a unique hue that enhances the aesthetic appeal. The design features simplicity and elegance, utilizing wooden furniture and large windows that allow natural light to create an open and bright atmosphere. The indoor area, designed to resemble an outdoor space, adds a sense of openness and connection to nature, while the large stone fireplace adds warmth and intimacy. The roastery conveys a feeling of warmth, comfort, and authenticity, making it perfect for relaxing and enjoying a cup of coffee in a welcoming and cozy atmosphere, combining contemporary design elements with rich local heritage.

Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 9 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi
Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 38 of 39
Plan
Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 14 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi
Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 4 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi

Upon entering the roastery, visitors are welcomed into a warm and inviting environment. The walls, clad in natural stone, enhance the local feel and exude warmth and elegance. The furniture is simple yet elegant, with light-colored wooden chairs and tables that harmonize with the neutral tones of the walls and floors. The red-upholstered sofas provide comfortable seating next to the large windows, making it an ideal spot to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 11 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi
Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 12 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi

A section of the roastery is designed to resemble an outdoor area, adding variety and charm to the overall design. This space features simple wooden chairs and concrete tables, reinforcing the natural and rustic ambiance. The walls are adorned with decorative lattices that allow light and air to pass through while climbing plants, which add a touch of life and nature.

Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 15 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi
Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 39 of 39
Axo
Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 29 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi
Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 17 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi

A large stone fireplace made from natural granite adds a touch of warmth and comfort to the area. The fireplace, with its attractive design, is used to create a cozy and relaxing environment, especially during cooler times. Natural granite stone, sourced locally from the Hail region, is used throughout the roastery, adding an authentic local touch. The polished concrete floors incorporate crushed red granite mixed with the concrete, creating a unique red hue that enhances the aesthetic appeal of the space and adds warmth and character.

Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 26 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi

Camel Step Coffee Roaster offers visitors an experience that blends warmth and comfort with authenticity and modern simplicity. Visitors feel a sense of openness and connection to nature while also enjoying an intimate and cozy atmosphere, making it an ideal place to relax and savor a cup of coffee in a setting that harmonizes tradition and modernity.

Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi - Image 31 of 39
© Mansor Alsofi

Project location

Address:Hail, Saudi Arabia

Faris Alosaimi
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSaudi Arabia
Cite: "Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi" 17 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017684/camel-step-coffee-roasters-shop-faris-alosaimi> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags