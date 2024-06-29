Residential Park Lozen / IPA - Architecture and more

+ 17

Lead Team: arch. Denitsa Drumeva

Design Team: arch. Alexander Hadzhiev, arch. Nevena Dimitrova

General Constructing: BALMER INGENERING

City: Sofia

Country: Bulgaria

Text description provided by the architects. Residential Park Lozen stands as one of Bulgaria’s most ambitious and expansive residential initiatives. Developed by the Bulgarian branch of the German company Lindner Group in collaboration with IPA – Architecture and more, this project has transformed into one of the most desirable living locations. The project’s core concept is to foster independence within each housing unit while cultivating a sense of community and promoting peaceful coexistence among residents. Located near Lozen village and within easy reach of the city, the complex offers a closed-type community. It meets the needs of modern urban residents by providing a harmonious and fulfilling lifestyle while maintaining convenient access to city amenities.

Currently, phase 1 of the project is operational, featuring 135 row houses, single-family and two-family houses. Ongoing construction is adding 27 houses for Phase 1 and 59 houses for Phase 2, with completion expected in stages by the end of 2024. The complex embodies the urban dweller’s aspiration for a home that combines serenity, comfort, and a high quality of life, all within close proximity to nature while maintaining swift access to the city. The core concept underpinning this project revolves around providing independence within individual housing units while fostering a sense of community among residents within a well-organized and well-maintained environment. The complex has been planned to offer residents a diverse range of housing options. The development includes three main types of residential structures, each featuring distinctive layouts and square footage, aimed at meeting the diverse requirements and expectations of future residents.

Quality and high energy efficiency guide the selection of building materials, technologies, and system solutions for the houses. Residential Park Lozen’s design is centered around its lush natural environment. It integrates urban planning with the surrounding landscape to create a harmonious living space. The residences occupy only about 20% of the land area. The open spaces are crafted to offer residents both private courtyards for intimate gatherings and expansive communal areas for fostering community spirit. The common spaces are designed to resemble a landscaped park environment, featuring areas for sports, recreation, and children’s games. Internal streets are also incorporated to ensure smooth movement for cars, pedestrians, and bicycles.

The homes in the complex are characterized by their individual color schemes, carefully selected to harmonize with the natural landscape. These colors, inspired by nature’s tones, blend with the environment without disrupting the overall visual balance. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the color choices also serve a functional purpose by assisting residents in orienting themselves within the complex. Future phases of the project plan to construct additional service buildings, including a school, kindergarten, sports complex, restaurants, shops, and various other amenities.