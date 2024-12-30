Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Morocco
  5. Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio

Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio

Save

Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 2 of 33Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 3 of 33Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairJacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 5 of 33Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Ben Guerir, Morocco
  • Architects: ZArchitecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Omar Tajmouati
  • Lead Architect: Zineb Ajebbar
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 2 of 33
© Omar Tajmouati

Text description provided by the architects. The Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir's Green City embodies a climate-sensitive approach to educational design, executed through a collaborative partnership between Mohammed VI Polytechnic University and OSUI, the Moroccan branch of the French Secular Mission. With an ambitious one-year timeline from concept to completion, the project responds to a rapidly expanding community while integrating phased flexibility to accommodate future growth.

Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 3 of 33
© Omar Tajmouati
Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 29 of 33
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 18 of 33
© Omar Tajmouati

Design Inspiration and Key Concepts: Inspired by the traditional Moroccan approach to educational architecture, the design focuses on courtyards as multifunctional spaces for natural ventilation, visual continuity, and communal engagement. These light-filled patios form buffer zones between age-specific zones, serving as shaded areas essential to both the user experience and the building's environmental performance. A "comb-like" spatial layout shapes each section of the school, ensuring that spaces for different age groups are clearly delineated yet integrated within the overall site organization.

Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 6 of 33
© Omar Tajmouati
Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 21 of 33
Diagram 02
Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 5 of 33
© Omar Tajmouati

Challenges and Project Timeline: The accelerated one-year timeline posed challenges in balancing speed and quality. To maintain the schedule, the team leveraged local materials and adapted design strategies to fit resource availability. The phased development plan required a seamless transition between Phase 1, dedicated to early education, and Phase 2, which will introduce secondary school facilities. Achieving fluid circulation and a cohesive layout across distinct zones was essential to meet the functional demands of a multi-level educational institution.

Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 30 of 33
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Omar Tajmouati

Construction Techniques and Materials: The structure is primarily composed of reinforced concrete, chosen for its durability and ability to streamline construction on a tight timeline. Locally sourced stone and natural finishes highlight the project's connection to its Moroccan context, while shaded walkways and lightweight roofing over playgrounds mitigate temperature extremes, reducing heat gain and enhancing user comfort. These design choices were made to promote a balanced and comfortable microclimate within the campus, ideal for fostering focused learning environments.

Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© Omar Tajmouati
Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 22 of 33
Diagram 03
Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Interior Photography
© Omar Tajmouati

Spatial Organization and Urban Integration: The site is organized into two main zones: educational buildings that front the main road, with shared facilities such as sports fields and the cafeteria positioned towards the rear. Phase 1 accommodates kindergarten and elementary students, supported by administrative offices and a multi-functional Environmental Knowledge and Culture Center. Phase 2 will add secondary education facilities and a gymnasium, allowing for phased expansion while centralizing access to shared amenities. The "comb" arrangement of buildings is oriented to facilitate safe circulation, with ground-floor classrooms connected by shaded walkways and covered outdoor play areas.

Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© Omar Tajmouati
Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 32 of 33
West and South Elevations

A Modern Educational Landmark: The Jacques Majorelle School represents a forward-looking model for educational architecture within Morocco. With its phased design and climate-adaptive features, the project meets the community's evolving needs while establishing a distinct architectural identity that harmonizes with Benguerir's Green City landscape. Combining functionality, adaptability, and respect for local tradition, the project stands as a contemporary landmark within the region's educational infrastructure.

Save this picture!
Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio - Image 19 of 33
© Omar Tajmouati

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ben Guerir, Morocco

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ZArchitecture Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsMorocco
Cite: "Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio" 30 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025105/jacques-majorelle-school-in-benguerir-zarchitecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags