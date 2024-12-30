Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir / ZArchitecture Studio

+ 28

City: Ben Guerir

Country: Morocco

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Jacques Majorelle School in Benguerir's Green City embodies a climate-sensitive approach to educational design, executed through a collaborative partnership between Mohammed VI Polytechnic University and OSUI, the Moroccan branch of the French Secular Mission. With an ambitious one-year timeline from concept to completion, the project responds to a rapidly expanding community while integrating phased flexibility to accommodate future growth.

Design Inspiration and Key Concepts: Inspired by the traditional Moroccan approach to educational architecture, the design focuses on courtyards as multifunctional spaces for natural ventilation, visual continuity, and communal engagement. These light-filled patios form buffer zones between age-specific zones, serving as shaded areas essential to both the user experience and the building's environmental performance. A "comb-like" spatial layout shapes each section of the school, ensuring that spaces for different age groups are clearly delineated yet integrated within the overall site organization.

Challenges and Project Timeline: The accelerated one-year timeline posed challenges in balancing speed and quality. To maintain the schedule, the team leveraged local materials and adapted design strategies to fit resource availability. The phased development plan required a seamless transition between Phase 1, dedicated to early education, and Phase 2, which will introduce secondary school facilities. Achieving fluid circulation and a cohesive layout across distinct zones was essential to meet the functional demands of a multi-level educational institution.

Construction Techniques and Materials: The structure is primarily composed of reinforced concrete, chosen for its durability and ability to streamline construction on a tight timeline. Locally sourced stone and natural finishes highlight the project's connection to its Moroccan context, while shaded walkways and lightweight roofing over playgrounds mitigate temperature extremes, reducing heat gain and enhancing user comfort. These design choices were made to promote a balanced and comfortable microclimate within the campus, ideal for fostering focused learning environments.

Spatial Organization and Urban Integration: The site is organized into two main zones: educational buildings that front the main road, with shared facilities such as sports fields and the cafeteria positioned towards the rear. Phase 1 accommodates kindergarten and elementary students, supported by administrative offices and a multi-functional Environmental Knowledge and Culture Center. Phase 2 will add secondary education facilities and a gymnasium, allowing for phased expansion while centralizing access to shared amenities. The "comb" arrangement of buildings is oriented to facilitate safe circulation, with ground-floor classrooms connected by shaded walkways and covered outdoor play areas.

A Modern Educational Landmark: The Jacques Majorelle School represents a forward-looking model for educational architecture within Morocco. With its phased design and climate-adaptive features, the project meets the community's evolving needs while establishing a distinct architectural identity that harmonizes with Benguerir's Green City landscape. Combining functionality, adaptability, and respect for local tradition, the project stands as a contemporary landmark within the region's educational infrastructure.