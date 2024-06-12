Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Warehouse
  4. Brazil
  5. Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG

Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG

Save

Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 2 of 21Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 3 of 21Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 4 of 21Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 5 of 21Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Warehouse
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sofia Vasconcelos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Brasilit, Gerdau, Triângulo Telhas
  • Lead Architect: Hugo Alkmim de Matos
  • Students: Amanda Cardoso Santos, Ana Júlia Thomaz de Frias Nunes, Ana Luiza Fernandes Belo, Bruna Araújo Quintino dos Santos, Camila Gaspar Fischer, Carolina Moreira Amaral, Catarina Iser Pessoa, Emmanuelle Mosqueira Seixas, Gabriel Rodarte Oliveira, Isabel Soares Barroso, Júlia Santos Mundim, Karine Meira Campos, Lídia Nunes Horta, Luíza Regina Negrão Belode, Luiza Ventura Guedes, Maria Eduarda Calfat Duarte, Mariana Mizobe Hirata, Marina Cardoso Couto, Melyssa Silva Duarte Xavier, Milene de Oliveira Ferreira, Vitória Barbosa da Silva, Yohanna Prado de Sousa
  • Foundations: Richardson Santos Ferreira, Ademilton Lima de Oliveira
  • Details: Jonas Pereira da Silva, Leonice Siqueira de Castro Pinto
  • Technical Support: Raphael Magalhães Silva Doné
  • Carpentry: Cristiano Oldair de Melo
  • Base Organization Movement Mob: Marina Nobel Maia
  • Materials: Madeira Cupiúba, Madeira Pinus, Telha fibrocimento, Ferragens
  • City: Belo Horizonte
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 6 of 21
© Sofia Vasconcelos

Text description provided by the architects. The seedling house built in the Fazendinha informal settlement located in the Calafate neighborhood in Belo Horizonte - Brazil, is the result of an academic practice promoted by the Project Department of the School of Architecture at the Federal University of Minas Gerais and coordinated by Professor Hugo Matos. The activity included the conception, fabrication, and assembly of a small wooden structure, carried out jointly by students, technicians, supporters, and community residents.

Save this picture!
Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 2 of 21
© Sofia Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 17 of 21
Cross section
Save this picture!
Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 8 of 21
© Sofia Vasconcelos

The project's objective is to contribute to the care and organization of local production and, above all, to support the collaborative work carried out in the community garden, which stands out as a fundamental aspect in the discussion about the self-management of infrastructure in this settlement, consolidated in 2020 during the pandemic period. The solution found by the participants proposes to preserve the dynamic functioning of the garden, suggesting the layout of the physical space according to the performed functions and ensuring a safe structure with better working conditions. The construction consists of a covered area of approximately 18 m2 that allows access to the vegetable garden and includes shelves and benches for producing, maintaining, and storing seedlings.

Save this picture!
Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 4 of 21
© Sofia Vasconcelos
Save this picture!
Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 20 of 21
Axo
Save this picture!
Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 3 of 21
© Sofia Vasconcelos

The structure was made using Cupiúba wood, composed of five frames, horizontal braces, and roof purlins. The floor deck, the tool storage cabinet, and the louvers installed to avoid morning sunlight were made of Pinewood. This initiative aims to point out didactic paths that are adaptable to different urban contexts and that allow the articulation between academia and society beyond the physical limits of the University, through the integration of constructive practice and the meeting of specific needs of social groups in vulnerable situations.

Save this picture!
Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG - Image 5 of 21
© Sofia Vasconcelos

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseBrazil
Cite: "Vivarium Seed House / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG" [Viveiro de mudas - Ocupação Fazendinha / PFLEX - Escola de Arquitetura - UFMG] 12 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017547/vivarium-seed-house-pflex-escola-de-arquitetura-ufmg> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags