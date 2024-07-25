Ballie Mosque / Commonsense Studio

+ 43

Architect: Artan Hysa, Premton Braha, Gentian Kica, Olsi Aluku, Ardiola Bardhoshi, Fiona Mali

Structure Engineer: Endri Zhuleku

Program / Use / Building Function: Mosque / Religious

Interior Wood: Officina Design

City: Elbasan

Country: Albania

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Elbasan, Albania, completing the Ballie Mosque in 2023 marks a pivotal moment in the city's architectural narrative. Facing the central boulevard parallel to the famous Via Egnatia, it stands opposite the city’s 2000-year-old remains, inhabited medieval castle, and next to the communist-period theatre.

The new mosque is erected where once stood the Balizade Mosque, a relic of Ottoman influence constructed in the 17th century. It graced the cityscape, standing opposite the ancient Clock Tower within the old Bazaar, as one of Albania's most notable mosques until 1967. In this year, infamously known as the "dark year" for Albanian religious identity, the communist dictatorship ordered the mosque, along with many other religious buildings, to be demolished.

Five decades after the destruction of the original mosque, the Elbasan Muftiate commissioned the design of the new Ballie Mosque, which was the city's largest and most important one. The initial requests were to make a replica of the old Balizade mosque or a classical Ottoman mosque. After long debates to reject mere imitation but focus more on the mosque's role within contemporary society, the muftiate was convinced to welcome a new mosque that would resonate and engage with the evolving spatial and socio-cultural landscape – a catalyst for its community’s creative and cultural growth.

At the core of the mosque's design philosophy lies a nuanced understanding of spatial experience and human-creator connection. Using geometry, an inexhaustible tool in Islamic art and architecture, the mosque’s most distinctive features—its facades, domes, and minarets—authentically come to life while responding to the strong context.

Through careful manipulation of light and geometry, the interior unfolds as a journey of introspection, offering respite from the urban cacophony. The space is filled with light, coming from discreetly placed openings that are never revealed at once to the visitor. Throughout the day, the mosque never looks the same, as the beams of light travel through the interior, evoking the passage of time, a fundamental aspect of Islamic consciousness.

The chosen materials have distinct characters and behaviors in relation to time to move viewers to contemplate permanence and transience. While the marble exterior won’t wear out, the copper dome will testify to the passing years growing more dignified with age. The wooden interior, combined with ample natural light, continually changes its tone and creates a warm atmosphere to inspire spiritual awakening.

Functionally, the mosque accommodates a sizable congregation of worshippers; approximately 1700 visitors can occupy all the mosque’s prayer areas at once. Together with the square in front of the mosque, this number reaches up to 4600 people.

In essence, the Ballie Mosque is a testament to the enduring relevance of architectural heritage in shaping collective identity. Its synthesis of tradition and innovation invites contemplation on the evolving nature of religious spaces in contemporary society, challenging conventions and fostering dialogue across temporal and cultural boundaries.