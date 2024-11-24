Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya

Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya

Houses
Satara, India
  • Design Team: Pratik Devi, Swanand Kulkarni, Karan Ahire, Vedant Kadam, Isha Pattewar
  • Technical Team: Narendra Pansare, Tejas Joshi
  • Landscape Architects: Dhara and Nishant Mittal
  • Structural Engineer: Vijay Devi
  • City: Satara
  • Country: India
Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Image 6 of 23
© Manthan Yadav

Modern Interpretation of Traditional Wada Architecture: Embracing Nature by the Lake. Architectural design reflects cultural heritage, technological advancements, and natural surroundings. The modern lakeside house is a synthesis of these elements, inspired by traditional Wada architecture while incorporating contemporary aesthetics and functionality. With its exposed brick exterior, central courtyard, landscaping, a swimming pool by the lake, and a narrow alley entrance reminiscent of old Wadas, this residence harmonizes historical architecture with modern living.

Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Image 2 of 23
© Pranit Bora
Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Image 17 of 23
Sections

Wada houses, traditional to Maharashtra, India, are known for their robust construction and inward-facing design centred around a courtyard, fostering social interaction and climate protection. Adapting this classic design for a modern residence involved retaining the Wada's essence while addressing contemporary needs. The client's connection to his ancestral Wada, which was demolished, added emotional depth to the design process. It was crucial to evoke nostalgia and honour his heritage.

Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pranit Bora
Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Image 16 of 23
Site Plan
Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Pranit Bora

The house features a substantial façade of exposed brick, providing visual continuity with traditional Wadas and utilizing locally sourced materials. This choice offers thermal mass for regulating internal temperatures. The exterior's fortress-like appearance contrasts with the openness of the interior, characteristic of modern design. Entering through a narrow alley, visitors experience an intimate transition from the outside. Inside, open spaces with large glass walls and folding doors connect the indoors to the lake. The central courtyard serves as a focal point, allowing natural light to flood the home and enhancing the connection to nature. The design carefully considers human scale, ensuring functional and comfortable spaces. Elements like doorways and ceiling heights create intimacy, reflecting the human-centric approach of traditional Wada architecture. 

Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Manthan Yadav
Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Image 20 of 23
Exploded View 02
Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Windows
© Manthan Yadav

Two landscaped courts separate bedrooms from living areas, acting as natural buffers. These spaces integrate seamlessly with the architecture, enhancing tranquillity. Mature trees provide privacy and shade, enriching the home's environmental quality.

Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Image 4 of 23
© Manthan Yadav
Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Pranit Bora

The design thoughtfully integrates the house with its lakeside setting. Large windows and terraces offer unobstructed views, creating a dialogue between indoor and outdoor spaces. The robust exposed brick is paired with light, reflective interiors to maximize natural light and lake views. A small swimming pool at the lake's edge adds modern luxury while maintaining harmony with the environment, offering a relaxing space for family enjoyment.

Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Image 8 of 23
© Manthan Yadav
Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Image 21 of 23
Exploded View 03

Incorporating modern sustainability practices while honoring traditional roots, the house features a rainwater collection system for efficient water management. Natural ventilation and passive cooling are enhanced by advanced insulation and smart climate control systems.

Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Image 7 of 23
© Pranit Bora

This modern lakeside house transcends mere residential structure; it reinterprets traditional Wada architecture, blending historical reverence with contemporary innovation. The exposed brick, central courtyard, and landscaped courts reflect a balance between past and present. By integrating natural elements with sustainable practices, the house pays homage to its roots while addressing modern living demands, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the client's cherished ancestral Wada memories.

Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya - Image 13 of 23
© Pranit Bora

"Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya" 24 Nov 2024.

