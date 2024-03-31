Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB

Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB

Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB - Interior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Pirojpur, India
  • Architects: MuseLAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FLOS
Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of MuseLAB

Text description provided by the architects. Sauntering down Ahmedabad’s high street, one wouldn’t gamble on the chances of crossing paths with an otherworldly realm disguised as a jewelry boutique. With only a sliver of its demeanor peeking through the façade, the bijouterie destination lives up to its name — ‘luring’ one into its terracotta-doused embrace, gleaming with treasures. The cuboidal, jewel-box-like volume alchemically transmutes into a terracotta terrain, its walls undulating, a sinuous island at its locus, and a mystical lunar landscape blooming in the island’s midst. 

Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB - Interior Photography
Courtesy of MuseLAB
Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB - Interior Photography, Table
Courtesy of MuseLAB
Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB - Image 19 of 20
Plan

While ideating for this lineage jeweler’s enterprise, we decided to do away with design dictums that have long reigned this typology. The traditional ‘across-the-counter’ (read: stark and transactional) modus operandi was turned on its head, and how! The result: a store that concocts a sensory, riveting, and curiosity-fuelled journey.

Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB - Interior Photography, Shelving
Courtesy of MuseLAB

Commanding the layout’s nucleus, the ‘discovery island’ is a melange of many creative epiphanies. Its meandering form establishes an intentional trajectory that makes one pause, converse, and peruse within each indent, studying its periphery. The experience is akin to savoring a delectable grazing table. On the menu is a sentient, lunar landscape that is majestic in its topography of gritty craters and an army of ring bearers conceptualised by Artist Shailesh Rajput’s collaboration. These mystical ring bearers dwell within glass cloches, analogous to biodomes — a world within a world, in absolute equilibrium yet meshed seamlessly with the larger, selenic landscape.

Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB - Image 8 of 20
Courtesy of MuseLAB
Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB - Image 5 of 20
Courtesy of MuseLAB

Levitating over the island is a bespoke pendant light, a mirror image of the former’s shape, a visual yin-yang. Gauzy, stretched fabric and spotlights sensuously illuminate the adornments below, held delicately in the embrace of the legion of ring bearers. Amoebic mirrors line the blueprint along one edge, reflecting fragmented vignettes of the Discovery Island, and are perfect for gazing into while adorning jewelry.

Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB - Image 4 of 20
Courtesy of MuseLAB
Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB - Image 20 of 20
Plan - Materials Selection

Rich with caresses of rusty terracotta and moody charcoal, Luire scripts a narrative steeped in theatrics that celebrates dualism: delicate and brilliant diamonds finding a home within the fiery Martian milieu. The two worlds couldn’t be further apart, yet in the same breath, any closer.

Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB - Interior Photography, Table, Sink
Courtesy of MuseLAB

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Road Number 11, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, Pirojpur, Gujarat 382355, India

MuseLAB
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Fortune Farm Store / MuseLAB" 31 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

