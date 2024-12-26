PETS & HUMAN - Positive House / Studio ruizvelazquez

+ 15

Architect Project Manager: David Jabbour Díaz

Designer Tecnic Engineer: Almudena de Toledo Congosto

Interior Designer Community Manager: Marta García Ríos

Builder: Proyectos y Diseño

Design Event: Casa Decor

Program: Single-family home, Organic and sustainable architecture, Tiny-house

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Casa decor 2023 includes, in this edition, the original and innovative space for the company Atenzza designed by the architect Héctor Ruiz Velázquez. a project that co-creates from architecture, but from the purest connection of planet’s life. Animals and humans living in the same home where they share not only a leadership, but especially priorities of movements, habits and space functionality. for a project of this magnitude, the architect is inspired by the same habitat both species belong to nature.

Therefore, this is the leitmotif of the space, along with the designer’s main challenge about multiplying the dimensional possibilities of any space in pursuit of freedom of movement. Playing with heights, levels and other unique, fantastic and creative interior structures that link together the space while expanding it.

27 m2, is the blank canvas for two symbolic cylindrical elements. they represents tree trunks which rise thanks to the optimal characteristics of the brand's textile material, performing branches and leaves which are expanding the different planes of use in three dimensions. These elements constitude an organic, airy and ethereal frame like the treetops, mass without weight, sculpting the interior of the house and recreating a fantastic, creative and motivational scenario. The material and structural sensations of the design appeal to the coexistence of the species, facilitating the contact between animals in the house. simultaneously, they promote the communication and positivity necessary for coexistence in metropolitan cities.

The outstanding characteristics of the textile material are the raw material of this design. Its consistency, present and ephemeral at once, recreates a walk through nature. Dissolving the interior limits and modeling the structures, subjecting them to movement and expanding perspectives without angles, maintaining the visual continuity of the set, as it happend in the natural world, where everything flows in a subtle harmony, almost magically balanced, which should not be disrupted because everything has a good reason being and a purpose.

The design employs Atenzza's premium Ecoplen technology, utilizing textile folds across various levels to optimize acoustic properties, air purification, self-cleaning through sunlight, bacteria repellence, odor elimination, and thermal insulation. The space includes a dreamlike upper level and a ground floor circuit suitable for humans, featuring intimate rest areas. Encouraging a healthy, dynamic lifestyle, the house incorporates 100% natural materials, creating a natural enveloping skin. ESSENCEA ceramic by Saloni and Ecoclay further enhance the construction's design.

The beauty of this small apartment lies in the fact that its forms are born from the context and the inevitability of structural and functional logic, something that we find in the instinctive sensitivity with which animals choose or produce the materials and shapes for their homes. According to the finnish Juhani Pallasmaa, author of “Architectural animals”, these teach humans that the main virtue of what is built must be functionality, the interdependence between reason and beauty. a sustainable, reusable and recyclable design that meets the needs of all habitable species considered in the project.