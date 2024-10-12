Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Onça Warehouse / Estudio Pedro Haruf

Renovation, Commercial Architecture
Brazil
  • Architects: Estudio Pedro Haruf
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  76
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atlas Concorde, Deca, Strufaldi, Tramontina
  • Lead Architect: Pedro Haruf Vilarino Espindola
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The warehouse is a commercial and service space located in the small town of Onça do Pitangui, in Minas Gerais. It offers products from agroforestry systems and handicrafts made by local small-scale producers, as well as serving coffee and regional baked goods to both residents and tourists. The project occupies a small building from the early 20th century. The construction, adjacent to a colonial house, has two floors: the ground floor, which sits slightly above street level, and a basement that adapts to the slope of the land. The property is located on the right side of its lot, at the entrance to the town, just before the town hall square.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

We approached this requalification project through three distinct fronts: restoration of the original elements, architectural expansion, and interior design. We started by highlighting the historic architecture, removing a PVC ceiling to reveal the timber trusses and colonial roof. We stripped the walls to expose the solid brick used in the original construction and restored all the woodwork, including windows, flooring, and trusses.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

On the front and rear facades, we restored the original decorative elements, reopened windows that had been blocked, and revived the painting using traditional whitewashing techniques. Another design move was to create an architecture that serves as a kind of pedestal for the existing building—a discreet structure presented as an open space at street level. In the basement, we placed the administrative areas and public restrooms. The staircase also leads to the natural terrain, where we plan to host community events.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Isometric
Isometric
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

To access the courtyard and, consequently, the basement, we modified the side facade of the building, transforming windows into doors and replicating the baseboard and crown molding patterns from the front and rear facades. For the shop’s interior, we designed a large central piece of furniture that organizes the flow of the space, functioning as a checkout counter, display area for refrigerated counters, and a showcase for agroforestry products. On one side, a large tiled countertop and a solid wood cabinet complement the café’s functions, providing space for a coffee machine, sink, and storage for items both for sale and for use, such as cups, plates, and utensils.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Project location

Address:Onça do Pitangui, MG, Brazil

Estudio Pedro Haruf
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureBrazil
Cite: "Onça Warehouse / Estudio Pedro Haruf" [Armazem da Onça / Estudio Pedro Haruf] 12 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021686/onca-warehouse-estudio-pedro-haruf> ISSN 0719-8884

