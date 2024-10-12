Onça Warehouse / Estudio Pedro Haruf

+ 26

Renovation, Commercial Architecture • Brazil Architects: Estudio Pedro Haruf

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 76 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Atlas Concorde Deca , Strufaldi , Tramontina Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Pedro Haruf Vilarino Espindola

Coordination: Sofia Vasconcelos

Executive Design And Detailing: Aloisio Ventura, Tabatha Zuba

Restoration: Studio A Projetos e Restaurações

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The warehouse is a commercial and service space located in the small town of Onça do Pitangui, in Minas Gerais. It offers products from agroforestry systems and handicrafts made by local small-scale producers, as well as serving coffee and regional baked goods to both residents and tourists. The project occupies a small building from the early 20th century. The construction, adjacent to a colonial house, has two floors: the ground floor, which sits slightly above street level, and a basement that adapts to the slope of the land. The property is located on the right side of its lot, at the entrance to the town, just before the town hall square.

We approached this requalification project through three distinct fronts: restoration of the original elements, architectural expansion, and interior design. We started by highlighting the historic architecture, removing a PVC ceiling to reveal the timber trusses and colonial roof. We stripped the walls to expose the solid brick used in the original construction and restored all the woodwork, including windows, flooring, and trusses.

On the front and rear facades, we restored the original decorative elements, reopened windows that had been blocked, and revived the painting using traditional whitewashing techniques. Another design move was to create an architecture that serves as a kind of pedestal for the existing building—a discreet structure presented as an open space at street level. In the basement, we placed the administrative areas and public restrooms. The staircase also leads to the natural terrain, where we plan to host community events.

To access the courtyard and, consequently, the basement, we modified the side facade of the building, transforming windows into doors and replicating the baseboard and crown molding patterns from the front and rear facades. For the shop’s interior, we designed a large central piece of furniture that organizes the flow of the space, functioning as a checkout counter, display area for refrigerated counters, and a showcase for agroforestry products. On one side, a large tiled countertop and a solid wood cabinet complement the café’s functions, providing space for a coffee machine, sink, and storage for items both for sale and for use, such as cups, plates, and utensils.