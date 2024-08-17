Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
COOSH Boutique Store / Sivak+Partners Studio

Odesa, Ukraine
  Architects: Sivak+Partners Studio
  Area: 239
  Year: 2024
COOSH Boutique Store / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. COOSH is distinguished by its Scandinavian, minimalist style with accent details so we created a space that represents the same approach by not only being a comfortable store but also focusing a visitor's attention on surfaces, materials, and nuances. As the brand tends to a Scandinavian minimalism and is restrained in the color palette we thought it would be cool to overthink the Scandinavian mold and go to the roots of Scandinavia with its warm furry materials contrasting with the cold environment.

COOSH Boutique Store / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
We wanted to add a glow light on all the surfaces as if it was some bonfire near them so here all the shelves are enlightened with LED and we even have a LED wall to make an accent on the special selection of Coosh items. All of the lights in the showroom are divided into separate dimmable groups so it is easy to create a specific atmosphere for any weather and time of the day. The main focus of the brand is women's clothing so we set up a goal to inspire visitors to create and be creative. All of the furniture is bespoke and the shape of each piece has a metaphor within.

COOSH Boutique Store / Sivak+Partners Studio - Image 9 of 20
COOSH Boutique Store / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Lighting
Sometimes you need just a small push to start thinking out of the box. The metaphor of this thought is in the COOSH logo on the sofa made backward but reflected in the right way in the mirror opposite The huge furry sofa in the main room is inspired by a hayloft on a Scandinavian farm. We added a rough veneer wall cover on the back to increase the impression but to be not too obvious with the imitation.

COOSH Boutique Store / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Project location

Address:Odesa, Ukraine

Sivak+Partners Studio
Commercial Architecture Retail Store Ukraine
"COOSH Boutique Store / Sivak+Partners Studio" 17 Aug 2024.

