Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF

UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF

Save
UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF

UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, WindowsUYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Image 3 of 18UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Image 4 of 18UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Image 5 of 18UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Gwangjin-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: DEEF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kwon Byungguk
  • Lead Architects: Ko Sangyoung, Hyun Youngsik
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Windows
© Kwon Byungguk

Text description provided by the architects. It is said that the name "UYOUNG" was derived from the names of the client couple one by one. A flower beak on a willow tree (ryu). It was a bright name that went well with the identity of UYOUNG cafe, which sells Japanese desserts such as flower snacks, yanggangs, and rice desserts. It is a moment when the first meeting, the name itself, makes me excited. It was about Diff's first feeling that he wanted to present a more authentic space as it is a unique space where the sincerity of the two clients can be contained.

" Behind the splendor of the wagashi is the hard work."

Save this picture!
UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Kwon Byungguk
Save this picture!
UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Image 16 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Image 3 of 18
© Kwon Byungguk

It's an instant when you eat, but all the processes are revealed in each line of UYOUNG's confectionery, how much effort has been put into producing one result. Wagashi is so colorful that there is a saying that "the first taste is enjoyed with the eyes, and the last taste is enjoyed with the tongue." We wanted to create a bowl-like space to capture the first taste that we can enjoy with our eyes. First of all, it was hoped that the image of the menus could be harmonized with the space to create a quiet Kyoto-style atmosphere where you can enjoy Japanese desserts and tea from  UYOUNG. After that, I planned to add the specialty of UYOUNG and trim it so that the space could be enriched.

Save this picture!
UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Image 4 of 18
© Kwon Byungguk
Save this picture!
UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kwon Byungguk

Originally, the space itself was not a site with a sense of depth. We went up to the stone mountain and brought natural stones ourselves. In order to create the feel of a foundation stone, a virtual pillar was created, and a stone was planted at the bottom to create the root of the space. As the thick tone and texture of wood were harmonized with the intended texture of the painting and the subtlety of the aesthetic fabric, traces of time and the quietness of the Kyoto style began to gradually emerge. The stainless points, modeled after the embossed logo that penetrates the texture in the space where the primary purpose was achieved, were dispersed in the space to create a modern style of UYOUNG at the same time and mark the end of the space.

Save this picture!
UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Image 12 of 18
© Kwon Byungguk
Save this picture!
UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Kwon Byungguk

It may be a busy daily life amid the quietness of the UYOUNG, but I hope that everyone who uses the space, including the two clients, will be a little calm within the space.

Save this picture!
UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF - Image 5 of 18
© Kwon Byungguk

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:78-25 Guui-dong, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DEEF
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF" 19 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014633/uyoung-cafe-deef> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags