UYOUNG Cafe / DEEF

Text description provided by the architects. It is said that the name "UYOUNG" was derived from the names of the client couple one by one. A flower beak on a willow tree (ryu). It was a bright name that went well with the identity of UYOUNG cafe, which sells Japanese desserts such as flower snacks, yanggangs, and rice desserts. It is a moment when the first meeting, the name itself, makes me excited. It was about Diff's first feeling that he wanted to present a more authentic space as it is a unique space where the sincerity of the two clients can be contained.

" Behind the splendor of the wagashi is the hard work."

It's an instant when you eat, but all the processes are revealed in each line of UYOUNG's confectionery, how much effort has been put into producing one result. Wagashi is so colorful that there is a saying that "the first taste is enjoyed with the eyes, and the last taste is enjoyed with the tongue." We wanted to create a bowl-like space to capture the first taste that we can enjoy with our eyes. First of all, it was hoped that the image of the menus could be harmonized with the space to create a quiet Kyoto-style atmosphere where you can enjoy Japanese desserts and tea from UYOUNG. After that, I planned to add the specialty of UYOUNG and trim it so that the space could be enriched.

Originally, the space itself was not a site with a sense of depth. We went up to the stone mountain and brought natural stones ourselves. In order to create the feel of a foundation stone, a virtual pillar was created, and a stone was planted at the bottom to create the root of the space. As the thick tone and texture of wood were harmonized with the intended texture of the painting and the subtlety of the aesthetic fabric, traces of time and the quietness of the Kyoto style began to gradually emerge. The stainless points, modeled after the embossed logo that penetrates the texture in the space where the primary purpose was achieved, were dispersed in the space to create a modern style of UYOUNG at the same time and mark the end of the space.

It may be a busy daily life amid the quietness of the UYOUNG, but I hope that everyone who uses the space, including the two clients, will be a little calm within the space.