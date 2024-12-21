Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. Brazil
  5. Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo

Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo

Save

Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Exterior Photography, FacadeÁgora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Image 3 of 32Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Image 4 of 32Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Exterior Photography, FacadeÁgora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Research Center, Office Buildings
Joinville, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Módulo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  69094 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Lead Architect: Marcus Vinicius Damon, Érica Tomasoni, Guilherme Bravin
  • Architecture Interior Design And Landscape Design: Estúdio Módulo
  • Authors: Marcus Vinicius Damon, Erica Tomasoni, Guilherme Bravin Colaboradores: Steffi Yamamuro, Lucas Sartori, Vitor Moreira, Camille Loucatelli, Rakel Reis, Sofia Alves, Isabela Luchini, Julia Alencar
  • Concrete Structure: Perville
  • Installations: BIM Brasil
  • Client: Perville Engenharia e Empreendimentos/ Ágora Tech Park
  • Program: Escritórios / restaurantes / eventos
  • Project: 2022-2023
  • Construction Work: 2023-2024
  • City: Joinville
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The Ágora UNI project combines office and restaurant spaces within the Ágora Tech Park, integrating seamlessly into its surroundings while providing healthy environments through natural ventilation and lighting. Marcus Damon, a partner at Estúdio Módulo, highlights that the project follows a line of “anti-pandemic architecture,” inspired by the approach of early 20th-century modernist architects who prioritized ventilation and lighting for health.

Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Image 22 of 32
Iso - General
Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá

The strategic location of Ágora UNI allows for a direct connection with the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) via a canopy linking the complex buildings. The central atrium leads to a forested area designed for leisure and picnics, providing an experience that fosters well-being and quality of life. According to Ricardo Fantinelli, Executive Director of Ágora Tech Park, the environment was designed to encourage innovation, collaboration, and well-being, with open and flexible spaces that promote teamwork and idea exchange across different sectors.

Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá

With modern infrastructure for laboratories and coworking, Ágora UNI features adaptable spaces, allowing research areas to transform as needed. The flexibility of these spaces was intended to foster continuous innovation, with architecture that adjusts to research and development needs.

Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Image 10 of 32
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Image 4 of 32
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Image 20 of 32
Masterplan 1.500
Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Image 3 of 32
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Image 30 of 32
Program

In addition to functionality, Ágora UNI seeks to offer a quality-of-life experience for visitors, students, and employees, promoting visual connection with the surrounding landscape, including the Serra do Mar and the Atlantic Forest. Large windows allow for this interaction between interior and exterior, while a facade covered with perforated corrugated metal ensures ventilation and protects against direct sunlight. The external canopy serves as a spacious veranda, and bleachers on the building’s west side offer a place to contemplate the sunset.

Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Image 9 of 32
© Manuel Sá

Designed with a prefabricated system, Ágora UNI achieved efficient, low-waste construction, completed in a reduced timeframe. This approach enabled the delivery of Ágora’s MOB, HUB, and UNI buildings within five years, totaling more than 20,000 m².

Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Image 17 of 32
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Image 29 of 32
Section B 1.500 corridor
Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá

Recognized for its design quality, Ágora UNI received an award in 2023 from the Brazilian Institute of Architects – Santa Catarina Section (IAB SC) and was a finalist in the 10th Saint-Gobain AsBEA Award.

Save this picture!
Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Joinville, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estúdio Módulo
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsBrazil

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsBrazil
Cite: "Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo" [Ágora UNI / Estúdio Módulo] 21 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023903/agora-uni-estudio-modulo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags