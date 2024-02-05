Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam, Windows

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Camanducaia, Brazil
  • Architects: Estudio Piloti Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ekomposite , Kingspan - ISOESTE, Rothoblass
  • Lead Architects: Luis Claudio Marques Dias, Vivian hori Hawthorne
  • Collaborator: Luiza Amato Iazzetti
  • Engineering: Caue Carromeu
  • Construction: Tiago da Silva Morais e equipe
  • Woodworks : Luciano Rosa Honório
  • City: Camanducaia
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located at an altitude of 1250 meters in the Mantiqueira mountain range in the municipality of Camanducaia, on a plot of land measuring 20,000m², with a slope towards the north face. This orientation favors the placement of the house, which opens up to the views of the mountains and closes itself off from the cold southern wind.

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Kok

The project stems from the idea of the courtyard. The layout of the house is organized into 3 blocks around this 10x10m courtyard: the main house, the shed, and the guest house with two units. Each volume has independent access, allowing for flexibility in various activities. The courtyard serves as a gathering space, whether for daily agricultural activities (drying and sorting grains and vegetables) or for moments of rest, celebrations, or contemplating a bonfire under the starry sky. 

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pedro Kok

The placement of the house on an intermediate level of the terrain allows for two "layers" of views. The nearest preserved forest where animals can be seen and heard, and the valley with a mountain in the background, where changes in the landscape can be perceived: rain, wind, and sun. 

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Image 24 of 30
Site plan

The chosen construction system prioritized speed and low cost, as well as ease of understanding for local builders. The rammed earth walls were executed by a specialized company, supported by the exposed concrete foundation. The floors (except for the courtyard) are polished concrete on top of polystyrene panels for thermal insulation. The ceramic tiles on the courtyard floor aim to evoke the coffee-drying spaces of historic farms. 

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Pedro Kok
Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Throughout the day, the temperature varies greatly, with hot days and cold nights even in the summer. Except for the shed, the chosen construction system focuses on insulation and thermal inertia. For the main house and guests, the metal roof with insulation is supported by a glued laminated wooden structure and 30 cm rammed earth walls. For the shed, which serves as a tool and laundry space, resource economy was prioritized, using panel slabs and exposed concrete structure on conventional masonry walls, with closure using local ceramic brick cobogós. 

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Pedro Kok
Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Windows, Chair
© Pedro Kok
Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Image 26 of 30
Ground floor plan
Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Pedro Kok

The sewage treatment system is ecological, using an evapotranspiration basin with banana trees that evaporate the water purified by bacteria. Rainwater is infiltrated back into the ground to replenish the groundwater. 

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Kok

The entire project was designed to minimize impact on the landscape, whether through the use of excavated soil to build the rammed earth walls or the choice of sustainably sourced wood. The simplicity of the materials, left in their raw state, aims to save resources and allows for a reconnection with the matter that composes the space.

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

About this office
Estudio Piloti Arquitetura
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura" [Casa Patio Guapuruvu / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura] 05 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

