Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. India
  5. Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift

Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift

Save

Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Exterior Photography, Table, Facade, WindowsBabylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Exterior Photography, Table, ChairBabylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, BeamBabylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsBabylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Bar
Hyderabad, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Exterior Photography, Table, Facade, Windows
© Vivek Eadara

Text description provided by the architects. The bar project resides in the bustling neighborhood of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, amidst a dense urban setting. Surrounded by residential plots on the South and East sides and approach roads on the North and West sides, the site gently slopes from the southwest to the northeast, descending by 6 feet. Notably, the Southern and Eastern plots are elevated by 20 feet with the aid of retaining walls.

Save this picture!
Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Vivek Eadara
Save this picture!
Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Image 16 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Vivek Eadara

Spatial planning lies at the core of this project’s design, divided into four distinct zones: Services, Indoor, Semi-open, and Brewery. The service block occupies the Southern quadrant, strategically placed to act as an acoustic buffer from the neighboring residential plots. Meanwhile, the indoor zone finds its home in the Eastern quadrant, ensuring an immersive and uninterrupted experience. The semi-open zone is thoughtfully designed around the existing trees, harnessing their shade to create serene seating areas. This layout also leads to the creation of a captivating courtyard where the brewery takes center stage.

Save this picture!
Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Vivek Eadara
Save this picture!
Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Image 20 of 20
Detailed section

The architecture seamlessly integrates glass across the ground floor, facilitating visual connections across all zones. The brewery, deliberately elevated, offers visibility to the brew tanks from the approach road, enhancing the site's allure. The indoor bar, designed as a double-height volume, harmoniously connects with the brewery's slab.  A notable feature awaits visitors on the first floor, where access to the mezzanine in the indoor bar is granted through the floating concrete staircase near the brew tanks, adding an element of surprise and curiosity. To balance the scale of the indoor bar, a dynamic kinetic sculpture graces the area, infusing movement and visual interest.  The service block spans three levels, housing toilets on the ground floor, a kitchen on the first floor, and a bakery and administration area on the second floor. The composite structure combines metal columns and R.C.C. beams and slabs, ensuring structural integrity.

Save this picture!
Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Vivek Eadara
Save this picture!
Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Image 19 of 20
Section 01
Save this picture!
Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Vivek Eadara

The brewery slab is meticulously coffered to support the brew tanks effectively. Circular columns, segmented into smaller circular columns, create an illusion of weightlessness, seeking visual lightness. Organic curves in flooring patterns and wall designs offer respite from dominant geometric shapes while establishing visual coherence. The removal of walls between the brewery and indoor bar areas blurs the boundary between columns, making them appear as a single entity, with slabs seemingly floating within them. Perimeter beams incorporate integrated R.C.C. gutters doubling as planters for vibrant creepers, introducing greenery to the surroundings. The entrance structure, in the form of a suspended composite slab, appears visually seamless and detached from any structural element, thanks to the clever use of cables.

Save this picture!
Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Image 11 of 20
© Vivek Eadara

The design embraces a rustic material palette that adds character to the space. Dholpur sandstone clads the compound wall, providing strength and unifying the site. Finished concrete showcases the natural beauty of the slabs. Washed concrete with black and red stone chips dominates the flooring, creating a monolithic presence. The indoor bar is enclosed by DGU frames with a Corten metal finish, lending it a distinct visual identity.

Save this picture!
Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Vivek Eadara

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
23 Degrees Design Shift
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarIndia

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarIndia
Cite: "Babylon Bar and Kitchen / 23 Degrees Design Shift" 27 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016923/babylon-bar-and-kitchen-23-degrees-design-shift> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags