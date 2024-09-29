Duling Educational and Cultural Centre / Project Mingle, The University of Hong Kong

+ 11

Donor: PAN Foundation

Sponsor: Lee Hysan Foundation

City: Guigang

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Our journey began in the quaint Hakka village of Duling, nestled in the verdant countryside of Guangxi, China. Duling is a place where time seems to slow down and the air thrums with the rhythms of rural life. This village, home to a community of around 3,000 Hakka people, is a place where the values of hard work and education are deeply ingrained in the fabric of everyday life. Nestled amidst a land blessed with ample rainfall, but suffering from a scarcity of fresh water, the village faced a paradoxical challenge. The villagers, who witnessed rain showers on a regular basis, found themselves reliant on a meager supply of well water due to the absence of a water infrastructure. This deficiency gave rise to hygiene concerns that threatened to endanger the health and well-being of the community, particularly the vulnerable younger generation.

The project – The Duling Project aimed to address the needs of the community while respecting the inherent values of the Hakka culture. Our design principle, grounded in sustainability and reverence for tradition, sought to transform a village beset by challenges into an environment offering a safe space in which children could play and learn, and a place for villagers to meet and connect.

The project was undertaken as a nonprofit endeavor by students at the University of Hong Kong, guided by professionals through the platform of Project Mingde. The enterprise unfolded in two phases. Initially, renovation of the existing school building was undertaken, enhancing its structural integrity and creating an additional roof structure to shield it from further weather-induced deterioration. Additionally, a sustainable toilet facility was introduced, aiming to remedy the pressing hygiene issues that afflicted the school community.

The second phase encompassed the construction of a kindergarten and cultural centre er the village. This design leveraged the challenge of heavy rainfall, transforming it into a crucial resource to alleviate the community's freshwater scarcity. Taking into consideration the site's topography, airflow, landscape views and culture, the building adopts a cascading form, culminating in a series of tiered roofs. These roofs channel rainwater into a collection lotus pond, and subsequently into an underground recycling system, from where clean water is eventually pumped up into the building for use.

Inspired by the significance of the water pond in Hakka culture, the building's design centers around a lotus pond, which serves both as a reservoir for rainwater and as a symbol of education. This pond is reminiscent of intrinsic cultural heritage, while seamlessly integrating sustainability into the architectural narrative. Openness and versatility of the space were key considerations throughout the creative process. The interior classroom spaces are designed to be merged with the outdoor spaces, keeping a flexible arrangement while maximizing flow and optimizing thermal control. These highly configurable spaces allow the user to adjust them according to their needs without being constrained by a fixed arrangement. This approach prioritizes the needs and preferences of the user, allowing for an interactive experience within the space.

Epilogue, When closing this chapter of our journey, it is essential to reflect on the true essence of the project we have embarked upon. Beyond the functionality of the physical structures we have erected, their intrinsic value lies in the philosophical foundations upon which they are built. These principles, steeped in humanity, compassion, and cultural sensitivity, serve as a driving inspiration behind our efforts. Through our work, we have come to understand the profound impact of the built environment on fostering strong community bonds and transcending cultural and geographical barriers. These ethical dimensions have allowed us to create spaces that embody mutual respect and understanding, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.