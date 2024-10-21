Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN

Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN

Save

Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Image 2 of 54Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamChildren's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Interior Photography, WindowsChildren's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsChildren's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - More Images+ 49

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Healthcare
Brno-sever, Czech Republic
  • Architects: CTYRSTEN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2712
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sto, Wienerberger, Albo, Arcana Cerámica, Avaps, BMI, Best, Blanco, Cifre cerámica, DEK, Ferobet, Gerflor, MP lifts, Prefa Brno, Shock, Varioteam
  • Lead Architects: Tomáš Págo, Milan Joja, Karel Kubza
  • Co Author – Landscape Architect, Exteriors: Marek Holán
  • Building Design: Martina Fojtíková, Nikola Korábová
  • Interiors: Tereza Minárová, Monika Mozolová
  • Civil Engineering, Construction: Roman Koplík
  • Ventilation: Michal Kysilka
  • High Voltage Electrical: TPS Projekt
  • Pool Technology: CENTROPROJEKT GROUP, Berndorf Bäderbau - CENTROPROJEKT GROUP
  • Lightning: Jiří Kozlovský
  • Monolithic Load Bearing Construction: GEMO
  • Soil Grouting And Tree Pruning: Urban Forestry
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Hospice
  • Structural Engineering: Ateliér LIPROJEKT
  • Fire Safety: Staviař
  • Sanitary: Projekt 315, ADI interiér
  • Heating And Cooling: TPS projekt
  • Low Voltage: Alexa-projekce
  • Lake: Small lake
  • Transport: Rostislav Beneš
  • Traffic: Rostislav Beneš
  • General Contractor : UNISTAV CONSTRUCTION
  • Furniture: Sollus nábytek
  • Terraces: Sollus nábytek
  • Wood: Sollus nábytek
  • Textured Plasters: Qualibau
  • Lighting: Ateh, Bretricon
  • Green Roof: Flora Urbanica
  • Interior Doors: Mirror
  • Curtain Walls: Mirror
  • City: Brno-sever
  • Country: Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Image 2 of 54
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. Inner peace, acceptance, humility and harmony. These are the emotions we aimed to incorporate into the design of the children's hospice. Despite its size, is quite discretely set into the surrounding area. It is placed into the natural amphitheatre of the original park and oriented towards a protected inner courtyard with preserved mature trees. All the children's rooms and the communal spaces are oriented towards this atrium with views of greenery and even a small pond. We also designed a viewing walkway on the roof leading to a meditation spot at the top of the hill. From the parents' rooms on the upper floor, you can access it at any time - day or night.

Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Image 31 of 54
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Image 47 of 54
Plan - Ground floor

The main floor is divided into four distinct sections with different purposes.
On the right side of the entrance, there is a large communal and dining space with access to terraces on both sides. This area serves as a gathering space for visitors, social activities and communal meals. Behind the central kitchen block, there's also a more private space for clients and families with lounge seating and a fireplace. 

Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Interior Photography, Chair
© Alex Shoots Buildings

To the left, placed around a smaller courtyard, are the rooms for daily activities - physiotherapy, art therapy, music therapy, a pool for watsu therapy or snoezelen, and even a small cinema.

Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Alex Shoots Buildings

In the third section is the main accommodation for our clients. There are 10 rooms for children, each one with a small private terrace placed around the large central courtyard, a nurses' station, and a separate apartment for last farewells with its own memorial atrium. This unusual apartment with a special chilled room allows parents and close family to say their last goodbyes privately, in their own time and without any interference.

Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Image 9 of 54
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The circular corridor, running all around the atrium, is generously glazed, offering beautiful views of the trees and sky above. There are also reflections of light from the pond's surface for the lying patients to enjoy. 
The circular layout of the corridors with living niches and many views to the outside is one of the most important elements of the design. The building allows for movement on foot, with a stroller, or in a wheelchair. Alternating environments and spending time alone or with others. It provides contact with nature, regardless of the weather or one's physical condition. It's a modern sanctuary, hidden from the surrounding public park.

Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Interior Photography, Door, Chair
© Alex Shoots Buildings

From the entrance hall, you can use the main staircase or the elevator to access the parents' floor upstairs. It is separated from the rest of the hospice's operations by design. It offers privacy and relaxation for parents knowing, that the child is well cared for by the staff. This floor features family rooms with private terraces and views of the surrounding park, as well as a common room for informal meetings with other families. By making good use of the surrounding terrain, there is direct access from the parents' floor to the outside, as well as to the walkway and a large roof terrace offering panoramic views of Brno. This generous outside space will also serve for social events and fundraisers, for exercising, stargazing, or simply for relaxation.

Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Chair
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The administrative area downstairs is significantly embedded into the terrain, with its own entrance and service access. It contains offices, meeting rooms, technical facilities, and storage rooms. Along the eastern façade of the building, there is a discreet outdoor access to the memorial atrium and the Room for last farewells.

Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Image 49 of 54
Section B
Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Image 20 of 54
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Image 41 of 54
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Because the building is largely embedded into the terrain, we used monolithic reinforced concrete as the main construction material. Its aesthetics are reflected both inside and on the building's façade, where concrete-gray polished plaster is complemented by larch wood panelling and large-format glazing in wooden frames. The prominent overhangs of the monolithic ceilings cover the terraces, creating shelter at each entrance and serve as passive shading to prevent overheating of the interior.

Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Interior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Heating and cooling are managed through a conduit system embedded in the concrete and fibre-cement ceilings. It is supplied by three air-to-water heat pumps hidden in the facade niches of the underground floor. The soil and greenery on the living roofs prevent overheating of the interior, accumulate rainwater, and slow its runoff while helping the building blend in with the surrounding terrain. Excess rainwater is collected in a large underground tank, which supplies the garden pond and irrigates the trees and lawn in the courtyard.

Save this picture!
Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN - Image 35 of 54
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Trtílkova 297/5, 612 00 Brno, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CTYRSTEN
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareCzech Republic

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareCzech Republic
Cite: "Children's Hospice House for Julia / CTYRSTEN" 21 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022494/childrens-hospice-house-for-julia-ctyrsten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags