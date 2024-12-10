Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Donavan House / PIMAA

Donavan House / PIMAA

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Comporta, Portugal
  • Architects: PIMAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  417
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Architecture: PIMAA
  • Construction: ODUM
  • City: Comporta
  • Country: Portugal
Donavan House / PIMAA
© Ricardo Cruz

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled between the serenity of a pine forest, this project captures the essence of Comporta’s landscape. Inspired by the sun, the fishermen’s traditions, and the raw beauty of the region, the design reinterprets the humble fishermen’s wooden huts of the local dock of Carrascaleira. The result? A contemporary sanctuary where architecture exists in quiet harmony with its surroundings.

Donavan House / PIMAA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ricardo Cruz

The project’s guiding principle was an ecological commitment to preserve and respect the existing pine forest. Rather than clearing land, the cabins are delicately placed within the natural voids of the trees, allowing the landscape to dictate the architecture. A palette of natural materials—wood, cement, and plaster—grounds the design in honesty and simplicity, echoing the ethos of “truth to materials.

Donavan House / PIMAA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ricardo Cruz
Donavan House / PIMAA
Planta baixa
Donavan House / PIMAA
© Ricardo Cruz

The architecture is composed of five distinct volumes, each designed with precise functionality and spatial articulation. These volumes are interconnected by a network of elevated wooden walkways, minimizing disruption to the forest floor and reinforcing the dialogue between built and natural environments.

Donavan House / PIMAA - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Bench, Beam
© Ricardo Cruz

The day area, organized into the central volume, is a multipurpose space that consolidates living, dining, and kitchen functions under a unified roof. Designed with expansive glazing, this volume fosters seamless transitions between interior and exterior spaces, capturing views of the surrounding forest and rice fields. Two auxiliary volumes complement the day area. To the west, a gym space is oriented to embrace the setting sun, creating an ideal environment for activity and relaxation. To the east, an open garage marks the entrance to the property, balancing functionality with a restrained architectural expression.

Donavan House / PIMAA - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Cruz

The night area is distributed across two volumes, emphasizing privacy and retreat. The first volume accommodates the master bedroom and an ensuite guest room, each benefiting from direct access to the exterior walkways. The second volume, dedicated to additional bedrooms, is designed for adaptability and comfort, ensuring a cohesive relationship between all spaces.

Donavan House / PIMAA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Ricardo Cruz

At the heart of the composition lies the swimming pool patio, an open-air courtyard bordered by the volumes. This space anchors the design, creating a dynamic environment where daily life unfolds. The interplay of water, light, and natural materials transforms the courtyard into a contemplative retreat, further integrating the architecture with its surroundings.

Donavan House / PIMAA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ricardo Cruz

Through careful spatial articulation and a profound respect for its site, this project balances ecological sensitivity with contemporary design. It reinterprets the region’s vernacular heritage, creating a modern refuge that remains deeply connected to Comporta’s unique identity.

Donavan House / PIMAA
© Ricardo Cruz

PIMAA
Wood

Houses Portugal

Top #Tags