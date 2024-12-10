Donavan House / PIMAA

+ 12

Houses • Comporta, Portugal Architects: PIMAA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 417 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Architecture: PIMAA

Construction: ODUM

City: Comporta

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled between the serenity of a pine forest, this project captures the essence of Comporta’s landscape. Inspired by the sun, the fishermen’s traditions, and the raw beauty of the region, the design reinterprets the humble fishermen’s wooden huts of the local dock of Carrascaleira. The result? A contemporary sanctuary where architecture exists in quiet harmony with its surroundings.

The project’s guiding principle was an ecological commitment to preserve and respect the existing pine forest. Rather than clearing land, the cabins are delicately placed within the natural voids of the trees, allowing the landscape to dictate the architecture. A palette of natural materials—wood, cement, and plaster—grounds the design in honesty and simplicity, echoing the ethos of “truth to materials.

The architecture is composed of five distinct volumes, each designed with precise functionality and spatial articulation. These volumes are interconnected by a network of elevated wooden walkways, minimizing disruption to the forest floor and reinforcing the dialogue between built and natural environments.

The day area, organized into the central volume, is a multipurpose space that consolidates living, dining, and kitchen functions under a unified roof. Designed with expansive glazing, this volume fosters seamless transitions between interior and exterior spaces, capturing views of the surrounding forest and rice fields. Two auxiliary volumes complement the day area. To the west, a gym space is oriented to embrace the setting sun, creating an ideal environment for activity and relaxation. To the east, an open garage marks the entrance to the property, balancing functionality with a restrained architectural expression.

The night area is distributed across two volumes, emphasizing privacy and retreat. The first volume accommodates the master bedroom and an ensuite guest room, each benefiting from direct access to the exterior walkways. The second volume, dedicated to additional bedrooms, is designed for adaptability and comfort, ensuring a cohesive relationship between all spaces.

At the heart of the composition lies the swimming pool patio, an open-air courtyard bordered by the volumes. This space anchors the design, creating a dynamic environment where daily life unfolds. The interplay of water, light, and natural materials transforms the courtyard into a contemplative retreat, further integrating the architecture with its surroundings.

Through careful spatial articulation and a profound respect for its site, this project balances ecological sensitivity with contemporary design. It reinterprets the region’s vernacular heritage, creating a modern refuge that remains deeply connected to Comporta’s unique identity.