Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects

Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects

Save

Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsTerra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, WindowsTerra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamTerra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamTerra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: Terra Firma Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:MKG studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asian Paints, Curtain, Daikin, Greenply, Picollo , Royal Touche, TATA, Upholstery
  • Lead Architects: Hitarth Majithiya, Netra Bafna
  • Structural Engineers: Eden Consultants
  • Designers: Hitarth Majithiya, Netra Bafna
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residence + Workspace
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© MKG studio

Text description provided by the architects. The house, situated on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, is surrounded by a canopy of the Yellow Gulmohar trees. It was designed for a family of four, where the parents would spend their retired life while the children would be engrossed in developing their careers. Fundamentally, it had to respond to the needs of two generations where one can come together to enjoy each other’s company but also respect their time alone. Keeping in mind such a brief, the architecture responds to a variety of spaces of various scales where one can unwind. This house thus responds to the climate and the lifestyle of the inhabitants. The use of Kota stone and terrazzo for flooring, maximum wooden windows, and inbuilt seatings was to keep the home timeless and user-friendly.

Save this picture!
Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© MKG studio
Save this picture!
Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Image 19 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Windows
© MKG studio
Save this picture!
Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© MKG studio

Built on a frame structure, the house consists of 9 squares that hold and negotiate the program with the surrounding grids. The built form is essentially a cuboid carved in and projected out in response to the functions inside. However, when one enters the built form, the axis of orienting is twisted diagonally by the entry, which contradicts the overall massing of the cuboid. Further, as one progresses, the paths diverge into two of which one moves towards the kitchen and the other to the sunken seating in the center of the house. This central seating is a double volume, which visually connects the entire house and brings it together. It has been designed to be the most social and interactive space in the house. The staircase is a central element here which wraps around the sunk seating and stretches from one corner to the other in the form of bridges. The first floor consists of two bedrooms on the south and west sides that overlook the double volume internally, thus creating a very visually connected space.

Save this picture!
Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© MKG studio
Save this picture!
Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Image 25 of 26
Axo

The functions are distributed based on the use of that space and its microclimate. For instance, The west and south sides house the bedrooms that are predominantly used during early mornings and nights. So it is largely undisturbed by the day’s heat. The dining and living spaces that are going to be used throughout the day remain cool because of north and east orientation. The studio space on the second floor is above the bedrooms, thus creating a shaded terrace for most part of day.

Save this picture!
Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© MKG studio
Save this picture!
Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Image 23 of 26
Site Sections

Light and shadow form an integral part of the spaces inside the house. The skylights, northern facades and all the openings otherwise, have been designed in a manner such that least amount of sunlight penetrates inside the house to keep it cooler while maintaining enough daylight. North facade has maximum openings while other facades and openings have been though about with respect to the lighting conditions. 

Save this picture!
Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden
© MKG studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Terra Firma Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Terra Kota House / Terra Firma Architects" 02 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015180/terra-kota-house-terra-firma-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags