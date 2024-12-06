Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. France
  5. Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+

Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+

Save

Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 2 of 23Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 3 of 23Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 4 of 23Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 5 of 23Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture
Nîmes, France
  • Architects: Ateliers A+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Camille Gharbi
  • Design Team: Ateliers A+
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Epsilon GE, ABACA, C&G, EGSA, ANTEA, Sud-Est Prévention
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IB2M
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Acoustic Technologies Midi
  • City: Nîmes
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 2 of 23
© Camille Gharbi

Text description provided by the architects. This new Sports Hall, a project that is emblematic, sustainable, and perfectly integrated into the site, accommodates all spatial requirements linked to each sport under one banner. Ateliers A+ wished to carry out a clear project with simple operations and evident access, with the ambition of creating a place of community, friendliness, and integration from this new public equipment.

Save this picture!
Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 5 of 23
© Camille Gharbi
Save this picture!
Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 18 of 23
Exploded Axonometry
Save this picture!
Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 3 of 23
© Camille Gharbi

The style is organic and gentle and gives structure to the public space. The design is inventive, it is inspired by Nîmes's rich textile history. The harmonization of volumes and the use of the curve on the façade in the image of a sheet of fabric is not random. Beyond the guiding lines and rectangular shapes of the site plan, the curve naturally directs and invites users to enter the building. Here and there, the folds of the fabric reveal vegetation which brings lightness and forms a protection. The architecture is strongly contemporary, the volumes worked on to flee the building's functional expression in favor of the symbolic act, a strong signature for a recognized sporty complex. This modernity values both the city and athletes, it presents and gives you desire.

Save this picture!
Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 4 of 23
© Camille Gharbi
Save this picture!
Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 19 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Interior Photography
© Camille Gharbi

The project seriously takes the building's environment into account. The establishment and organization of the complex are the results of an urban reflection combined with a bioclimatic approach. All the indoor spaces are marked by the omnipresence of the wood. With a mesh structure, a crossed solid beam structure, a false ceiling, acoustic wall facing, and interior joinery. The wood warms the indoor atmosphere and displays the construction's low carbon commitment in a strong visual symbol. The energy strategy occurs underground with the geothermal installation under the building, on the roof with the photovoltaic installation, and in the plant rooms, is discretely integrated into the façades with its openings which authorize the nocturnal hyperventilation and is also demonstrated with the smart juxtaposition of materials with strong thermal inertia at ground level.

Save this picture!
Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 10 of 23
© Camille Gharbi
Save this picture!
Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Image 21 of 23
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Camille Gharbi

At the end of the competition, when night falls, the Hall celebrates the victory of sport. At night, its fabric lights up like a constellation. A luminous fabric sail, a sky lantern, a magical vessel with inflated glittering sails at night, this architecture is a party that lasts. A place of hope and victory.

Save this picture!
Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+ - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Camille Gharbi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nîmes, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ateliers A+
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "Nîmes Sports Hall / Ateliers A+" 06 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024269/nimes-sports-hall-ateliers-a-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi Gyms

Check the latest Multi Gyms

Top #Tags