Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Houses • Naeen, Iran Architects: HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Ali Ghalambor

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aux Wood , Namachin Brick , Shoa

Lead Architects: Nastaran Nasiri, Hasna Asnavandi

Project Manager: Sogand Khatib Pour

City: Naeen

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Separo is a village near the city of Nain in Isfahan Province, located 160 kilometers from Yazd. The name "Separo" refers to a place surrounded by flowing water on three sides, although it currently faces water scarcity. The land in question, covering an area of 220 square meters, is situated at the end of the village's last plot, bordered by surrounding mountains to the west and residential neighbors to the east. There are narrow passages on both the north and south sides of the property.

Region - Context and Archetype - Archetypes arise from collective human experiences over the years and can effectively establish a connection with the past. Through studying and observing the village and its historic buildings, it became clear that one of the main features of these structures is the curved roof, which serves as an archetype in the village's architecture. The harmony with the context was a key reason for choosing an arched spatial form.

Climate - The curved roof in a hot and dry climate provides adequate shading for external surfaces. Its double-shell design enhances thermal comfort indoors while reducing energy consumption.

Low Budget - The village council of Separo has allocated loans to landowners to facilitate faster development of the village. Given the limited budget for construction, we aimed to build a cost-effective structure with a budget of approximately $200 per square meter by selecting affordable materials, utilizing local labor, and incorporating traditional crafts.

Handicrafts - Today, handicrafts can serve as a bridge between architecture and community. Basket weaving with branches from the purple tree, which grows on the slopes of the mountains, is an important handicraft in Nain and surrounding Iranian villages that has been overlooked in recent years. In the Separo House, we aimed to promote local industries and create jobs for residents by using these handicrafts to construct wooden panels for shading in interior spaces. We sought window coverings that would not obstruct light while being consistent with the building's materials. Additionally, when closed, they should not impede natural ventilation or airflow.

Considering that the project is located on the last plot of the village and adjacent to the western mountains, we chose adobe as the primary material in a color that matches the village context and surrounding mountains. This choice allows residents to perceive a harmonious image with the context at the end of the passage. It not only achieves a unified facade but also reduces construction costs.

Sensation - Sensation refers to how humans connect with space, enhancing its quality. The experience of living in a house involves various activities such as sitting, cooking, and touching. These sensory experiences enrich our memories and make a house memorable. Variations in light within the interior, touching the adobe walls, walking on bricks, and sitting on low cushions provide diverse sensory experiences for the residents of the Separo House.