  Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Naeen, Iran
  • Architects: HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ali Ghalambor
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aux Wood, Namachin Brick, Shoa
  • Lead Architects: Nastaran Nasiri, Hasna Asnavandi
  • Project Manager: Sogand Khatib Pour
  • City: Naeen
  • Country: Iran
Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Ali Ghalambor

Text description provided by the architects. Separo is a village near the city of Nain in Isfahan Province, located 160 kilometers from Yazd. The name "Separo" refers to a place surrounded by flowing water on three sides, although it currently faces water scarcity. The land in question, covering an area of 220 square meters, is situated at the end of the village's last plot, bordered by surrounding mountains to the west and residential neighbors to the east. There are narrow passages on both the north and south sides of the property.

Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Image 6 of 24
© Ali Ghalambor

Region - Context and Archetype - Archetypes arise from collective human experiences over the years and can effectively establish a connection with the past. Through studying and observing the village and its historic buildings, it became clear that one of the main features of these structures is the curved roof, which serves as an archetype in the village's architecture. The harmony with the context was a key reason for choosing an arched spatial form.

Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ali Ghalambor

Climate - The curved roof in a hot and dry climate provides adequate shading for external surfaces. Its double-shell design enhances thermal comfort indoors while reducing energy consumption.

Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Arch, Arcade
© Ali Ghalambor
Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Image 19 of 24
Diagram 01
Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Ali Ghalambor
Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor
Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Ali Ghalambor

Low Budget - The village council of Separo has allocated loans to landowners to facilitate faster development of the village. Given the limited budget for construction, we aimed to build a cost-effective structure with a budget of approximately $200 per square meter by selecting affordable materials, utilizing local labor, and incorporating traditional crafts.

Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Table
© Ali Ghalambor

Handicrafts - Today, handicrafts can serve as a bridge between architecture and community. Basket weaving with branches from the purple tree, which grows on the slopes of the mountains, is an important handicraft in Nain and surrounding Iranian villages that has been overlooked in recent years. In the Separo House, we aimed to promote local industries and create jobs for residents by using these handicrafts to construct wooden panels for shading in interior spaces. We sought window coverings that would not obstruct light while being consistent with the building's materials. Additionally, when closed, they should not impede natural ventilation or airflow.

Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Brick, Arch
© Ali Ghalambor
Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Image 23 of 24
Section AA
Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Image 13 of 24
© Ali Ghalambor
Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Image 15 of 24
© Ali Ghalambor

Considering that the project is located on the last plot of the village and adjacent to the western mountains, we chose adobe as the primary material in a color that matches the village context and surrounding mountains. This choice allows residents to perceive a harmonious image with the context at the end of the passage. It not only achieves a unified facade but also reduces construction costs.

Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ali Ghalambor
Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Image 20 of 24
Diagram 02

Sensation - Sensation refers to how humans connect with space, enhancing its quality. The experience of living in a house involves various activities such as sitting, cooking, and touching. These sensory experiences enrich our memories and make a house memorable. Variations in light within the interior, touching the adobe walls, walking on bricks, and sitting on low cushions provide diverse sensory experiences for the residents of the Separo House.

Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Image 18 of 24
© Ali Ghalambor

Cite: "Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO" 21 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022495/separo-house-hypertext-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

