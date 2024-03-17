Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  DOJO Office Headquarter Berlin / UNDPLUS

DOJO Office Headquarter Berlin / UNDPLUS

DOJO Office Headquarter Berlin / UNDPLUS

DOJO Office Headquarter Berlin / UNDPLUS

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Berlin, Germany
  Architects: UNDPLUS
  Area: 200
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Yves Sucksdorff
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Plus Kouple
  Carpenter Work: LMT-Design
  City: Berlin
  Country: Germany
© Yves Sucksdorff
© Yves Sucksdorff
© Yves Sucksdorff
© Yves Sucksdorff

Text description provided by the architects. The new office spaces for the Berlin-based advertising agency DOJO were designed and executed by the interior design firm UNDPLUS.

© Yves Sucksdorff
© Yves Sucksdorff

The office space, which is located within the Holy Cross Church building in the middle of Berlin Kreuzberg, combines the sacred existing architecture with a modern and contemporary design philosophy. For this purpose, UNDPLUS complemented the old masonry with contrasting materials, geometric elements, and decorative eye-catchers in the company's CI color.

DOJO Office Headquarter Berlin / UNDPLUS - Image 15 of 17

A cubic seating area in black with slime green cushions and side tables forms the central room of the office. The pedestal extends along a staircase on both sides. The whole area is covered by a symmetrical dome, which gives an idea of the building's original sacred context.

© Yves Sucksdorff
© Yves Sucksdorff

Through the new zoning of the kitchen, UNDPLUS achieved not only functional but also acoustic improvements in the room. The space is divided into two areas by custom-made metal frames: the black kitchen and a separate dining and meeting area. Additionally, integrated soundproof panels within the metal structure create a quiet working atmosphere for the employees.

© Yves Sucksdorff
© Yves Sucksdorff
© Yves Sucksdorff
© Yves Sucksdorff

The sanitary facilities were designed and implemented in a monochrome style. Both, the epoxy floor and the tile walls, were designed in vibrant slime green with contrasting black accessories.

© Yves Sucksdorff
© Yves Sucksdorff

The lighting was a collaboration between UNDPLUS, the design brand +kouple from Kyiv, and the advertising agency DOJO. A slime green pendant PLATE lamp was designed and produced from +kouple to create an eyecatcher in the kitchen area.

© Yves Sucksdorff
© Yves Sucksdorff

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Berlin, Germany

UNDPLUS
Cite: "DOJO Office Headquarter Berlin / UNDPLUS" 17 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

