DOJO Office Headquarter Berlin / UNDPLUS

+ 12

Carpenter Work: LMT-Design

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new office spaces for the Berlin-based advertising agency DOJO were designed and executed by the interior design firm UNDPLUS.

The office space, which is located within the Holy Cross Church building in the middle of Berlin Kreuzberg, combines the sacred existing architecture with a modern and contemporary design philosophy. For this purpose, UNDPLUS complemented the old masonry with contrasting materials, geometric elements, and decorative eye-catchers in the company's CI color.

A cubic seating area in black with slime green cushions and side tables forms the central room of the office. The pedestal extends along a staircase on both sides. The whole area is covered by a symmetrical dome, which gives an idea of the building's original sacred context.

Through the new zoning of the kitchen, UNDPLUS achieved not only functional but also acoustic improvements in the room. The space is divided into two areas by custom-made metal frames: the black kitchen and a separate dining and meeting area. Additionally, integrated soundproof panels within the metal structure create a quiet working atmosphere for the employees.

The sanitary facilities were designed and implemented in a monochrome style. Both, the epoxy floor and the tile walls, were designed in vibrant slime green with contrasting black accessories.

The lighting was a collaboration between UNDPLUS, the design brand +kouple from Kyiv, and the advertising agency DOJO. A slime green pendant PLATE lamp was designed and produced from +kouple to create an eyecatcher in the kitchen area.