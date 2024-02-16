Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stable
  4. Mexico
  5. Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma

Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma

Save
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma

Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Exterior Photography, WindowsEquestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Exterior PhotographyEquestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Interior Photography, BeamEquestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Interior PhotographyEquestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Stable
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Architects: Módica Ledezma
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zaickz Moz
  • Lead Architects: Hector Módica, Carlos Ledezma
  • Design Team: Oscar Torres Alfonzo, Andrea Gonzalez Sanchez, Luis Ortega Romero, Emanuel Ortiz, Fernanda Soriano
  • City: Valle de Bravo
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Zaickz Moz

Text description provided by the architects. Equestrian San Ramón is a space immersed in the forest of Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico, designed by the Módica Ledezma office. The design intentions focused on leaning towards materiality that exalts simplicity, providing a geometric order that sought to benefit from the natural environment to solve an equestrian program within a set with different correctly articulated functions.

Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Exterior Photography
© Zaickz Moz

For this project, the ocher tones stand out and contrast with the abundant vegetation; It was decided to use wood, clay tiles, red bricks, as well as steel beams and corten openings.

Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Interior Photography, Beam
© Zaickz Moz
Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Image 34 of 35
Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Interior Photography, Beam
© Zaickz Moz
Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Interior Photography
© Zaickz Moz

In addition, for the stables, a single-pitched roof system was implemented that would allow for the generation of wide open spaces and high heights that will promote correct air circulation; this gesture opens a longitudinal window–which does not close completely– towards the north with a benign orientation. Each stable building works interdependently with each other, adapting to the topographic slope where, despite their scale, and thanks to the use of materials such as steel and glass, they communicate lightness and flexibility.

Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Interior Photography, Beam
© Zaickz Moz
Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Zaickz Moz

The route begins with an access arch where a joist and vault system was integrated, on the one hand, it opens the way to a service module with laundry, bale warehouse, workshop, isolation, and veterinary stables, and on the other hand, it continues with a small parking lot towards the stables where there are several bedrooms, a meeting room and dining room.

Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Interior Photography, Arch
© Zaickz Moz

Subsequently, perpendicularly, the main nave is revealed where Stables 01 is located, which extends to Stables 02 and connects with a central tapanco area, where you also enter. The second stable nave opens onto a corral that connects and mirrors the stables of the main nave. In addition, the complex has four corrals and a walker for the horses.

Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Zaickz Moz
Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Image 32 of 35
Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Zaickz Moz

The search for comfort, openness, shelter and fluidity were the main axes within a country environment with a border of oak trees as a visual finishing touch. The buildings function with a constructive logic of pieces that fulfill utilitarian functions first, and as a consequence, the product is a harmonious organism of diagonal, staggered, vertical, rigid and stylized geometries that work together as a unit for human and animal enjoyment.

Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Zaickz Moz
Save this picture!
Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma - Exterior Photography
© Zaickz Moz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Avandaro, 51200 Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Módica Ledezma
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureStableMexico

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureStableMexico
Cite: "Equestrian San Ramón / Módica Ledezma" [Hípico San Ramón / Módica Ledezma] 16 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013419/equestrian-san-ramon-modica-ledezma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags